Adopting to New Norms
Of Course, a Biden-Appointed Judge Handed Down This Rare Ruling for James Comey's...
Trump Just Made Another Major Move Against Venezuelan Regime
Is Eric Swalwell Running for Governor?
ICE Announces Initiative to Clean Up Biden's Mess
Marjorie Taylor Greene Responds to Trump After He Calls Her a 'Traitor'
Bombshell Report Reveals What They Aren't Telling Us About Trump Assassin
What's Wrong With UK Courts? Judge Rules Young Girl Must Keep Abusive Father's...
Wisconsin Democrats Plan Training Seminar to Obstruct ICE in the State
60 Minutes Gets Roasted for Upcoming Story on Child Victims of School Shootings
Pro-Woman Website Reduxx Faces Lawsuit in Japan Over 'Misgendering' Author
Majority of Pacific Palisades Residents Still in Temporary Housing As Senate Opens Wildfir...
Republicans Are Giving Away Our Majority
Michigan Man Charged for Shooting Suspected Burglar in Garage
Milwaukee Suburb Targeted by Highly Organized Gang of Illegal Immigrant Burglars

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 17, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Mel Evans

Mequon, Wisconsin, is a small suburb about 15 minutes north of Milwaukee. It is one of the best communities in the state. But thanks to the Democratic Party and its weak stance on illegal immigration, it is now the focus of a ring of illegal alien burglars who are behind a rash of home break-ins in the area.

Some of them were caught on trail cams walking through the woods.

Mequon police believe the group is from South America.

Here's more:

Trail cameras captured video of people wearing backpacks and gloves with their faces covered, creeping through the woods.

"Burglaries are not an uncommon thing, but the amount of burglaries that are happening, the way they're happening, it's uncommon," Mequon police Capt. John Hoell said.

Hoell said investigators believe the same group has broken into about a dozen homes in Mequon this year.

"Through our investigation, we realized that this is not a local group that's committing these burglaries. This is not something that's just happening in the metro Milwaukee area. This is happening throughout the state and throughout the United States," Hoell said.

Hoell said the group targets homes on Thursday evenings through Sundays, when people are less likely to be home. He calls them "well put-together group of people" who use tools, target homes in cul-de-sacs, and approach from the woods. He also said they follow the same routine and target the same items including jewelry, currency, and high-end items like handbags.

CRIME ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION WISCONSIN

Earlier this year, Milwaukee Bucks player Bobby Portis' River Hills home was targeted by a gang of Chilean thieves. Among the items stolen was Portis' 2021 NBA Championship ring.

Hoell told homeowners to lock their doors and to have a camera and alarm system.

"A lot of these happened; people had alarm systems, but they never turned that alarm system on. Use those assets that you have in your own house. If you see something, tell us. If you get something on your cameras, give us a call so we can use that evidence that they collect. We can share it with other departments, and we can put this together and hopefully be able to make some arrests in this," Hoell told the media.

Residents are rightly concerned. Charles Wiercinski, who moved to the area a decade ago, told TMJ4, "We've seen the footage of people sneaking into people's backyards through wooded areas and things like that."

It must end.

