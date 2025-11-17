Milwaukee Suburb Targeted by Highly Organized Gang of Illegal Immigrant Burglars

Mequon, Wisconsin, is a small suburb about 15 minutes north of Milwaukee. It is one of the best communities in the state. But thanks to the Democratic Party and its weak stance on illegal immigration, it is now the focus of a ring of illegal alien burglars who are behind a rash of home break-ins in the area.

Some of them were caught on trail cams walking through the woods.

Mequon is one of the wealthiest, safest, most desirable places to live in Wisconsin. It is now being targeted by an illegal alien burglary ring. pic.twitter.com/B05mRHv7yD — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) November 17, 2025

Mequon police believe the group is from South America.

Here's more:

Trail cameras captured video of people wearing backpacks and gloves with their faces covered, creeping through the woods. "Burglaries are not an uncommon thing, but the amount of burglaries that are happening, the way they're happening, it's uncommon," Mequon police Capt. John Hoell said. Hoell said investigators believe the same group has broken into about a dozen homes in Mequon this year. "Through our investigation, we realized that this is not a local group that's committing these burglaries. This is not something that's just happening in the metro Milwaukee area. This is happening throughout the state and throughout the United States," Hoell said.

Hoell said the group targets homes on Thursday evenings through Sundays, when people are less likely to be home. He calls them "well put-together group of people" who use tools, target homes in cul-de-sacs, and approach from the woods. He also said they follow the same routine and target the same items including jewelry, currency, and high-end items like handbags.

Mequon, WI is a city of 25k. Thanks to mass immigration, migrant gangs are taking over.



pic.twitter.com/boQ2znYWdw — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 16, 2025

Earlier this year, Milwaukee Bucks player Bobby Portis' River Hills home was targeted by a gang of Chilean thieves. Among the items stolen was Portis' 2021 NBA Championship ring.

🚨 BREAKING: Residents are furious after police in Mequon, Wisconsin were forced to advise heightened security because the ILLEGAL ALIEN "South American Crime Ring" is wreaking havoc on the population.



"They're from South America, and coming up here to commit these crimes."… pic.twitter.com/kDKG915lkI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 15, 2025

Hoell told homeowners to lock their doors and to have a camera and alarm system.

"A lot of these happened; people had alarm systems, but they never turned that alarm system on. Use those assets that you have in your own house. If you see something, tell us. If you get something on your cameras, give us a call so we can use that evidence that they collect. We can share it with other departments, and we can put this together and hopefully be able to make some arrests in this," Hoell told the media.

Residents are rightly concerned. Charles Wiercinski, who moved to the area a decade ago, told TMJ4, "We've seen the footage of people sneaking into people's backyards through wooded areas and things like that."

All the American people wanted was proper vetting of who was coming across our borders. This is what they got instead. 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/zdSWw7Vydt — Rep. Barbara Dittrich (@RepDittrich) November 17, 2025

It must end.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

