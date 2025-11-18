Resurfaced Video Makes Stacey Plaskett's Epstein Ties Even Worse for Democrats

Earlier, we told you about Scott Jennings dropping some very inconvenient facts for Democrats on CNN last night. A lot of that centers around Stacey Plaskett, a Democrat who had a very interesting relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertisement

It was revealed this week that Epstein was texting Plaskett during a 2019 Congressional hearing with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Here's what The New York Post wrote about the revelation:

Jeffrey Epstein was feeding questions to Rep. Stacey Plaskett during a 2019 congressional hearing — and giving her real time help on how to damage President Trump’s reputation, newly released documents show. The texts, first reported by the Washington Post, show the convicted pedophile pontificating with Plaskett during a Feb. 27, 2019 House Oversight Committee hearing in which the then-former president’s ex-attorney Michael Cohen testified about Trump’s alleged payments to mistresses to silence stories before the 2016 election. Trump has vehemently denied all allegations. In the texts, Epstein appeared to be watching on television while Cohen brought up former Trump executive assistant Rhona Graff in his testimony. “Cohen brought up RONA – keeper of the secrets,” Epstein texted, misspelling Graff’s first name. “RONA??” responded Plaskett, a non-voting delegate representing the US Virgin Islands. “Quick I’m up next is that an acronym,” she added, suggesting she’d grill Cohen soon. “Thats his assistant,” Epstein replied.

Plaskett reportedly received texts from others, including staff and the general public, according to a statement from Plaskett's office. The statement also said, "As a former prosecutor, she welcomes information that helps her get at the truth and took on the GOP that was trying to bury the truth. The congresswoman has previously made clear her long record combating sexual assault and human trafficking, her disgust over Epstein’s deviant behavior and her support for his victims."

Now, a newly resurfaced video of Plaskett's 2023 appearance on C-SPAN makes her relationship with Epstein look even worse.

In 2023 Stacey Plaskett was taking calls on C-SPAN and a caller asked her about her relationship with Epstein.



Plaskett: "He wanted to make contributions to the Democrat party."



She left out that she personally asked him for money and texted him during hearings on what to say. pic.twitter.com/ooNCE89Rl3 — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 18, 2025

"Jeffrey Epstein was a resident of the Virgin Islands," Plaskett said. "He wanted to make contributions to the Democrat Party. He made contributions to my campaign. I do believe he was a reprehensible person and after finding out what he had done, I gave the money that he had contributed to my campaign to nonprofit organizations dealing with supporting women and children in my community."

Advertisement

Of course, the story isn't so straightforward. According to CNBC, Plaskett originally didn't plan to return the contributions. She changed course following backlash:

Democratic congresswoman Stacey Plaskett has decided to reverse course and will give away the contributions she has received from Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of child sex trafficking. The move comes a day after her team told CNBC that she was unlikely to return the campaign donations after Epstein’s arrest.





“My litmus test for accepting campaign contributions has been based on whether the donor’s money was made legally or by ill-gotten means and that the contributor will not ask of me or my Congressional office for any special favors. All my contributions have passed that test. In this case however, I am uncomfortable having received money from someone who has been accused of these egregious actions multiple times,” said Plaskett, who represents the U.S. Virgin Islands in the House as a delegate.

Advertisement

And Plaskett wasn't appalled enough by Epstein's conduct that she didn't stop texting him during the Congressional hearings to get dirt on President Trump.

“He was a reprehensible person & after finding out what he’d done……I kept him on speed dial & made him my closest advisor”



That seems more accurate right @StaceyPlaskett? — logicallydumb (@logicallydumbb) November 18, 2025

That's far more accurate.

With an upcoming vote on the Epstein files, Democrats have to be wondering if this plan to "get Trump" is going to backfire on them politically. Chuck Schumer sure seems to think so, and Plaskett trying to distance herself from Epstein (while still taking texts from him) shows she does, too.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.