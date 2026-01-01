Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
How My 2025 Predictions Went – and Some Predictions for 2026
Watch CNN's Attempt to Debunk Nick Shirley's Somali Fraud Video Blow Up in...
So, Are We Going to Investigate These Daycare Centers Opened Under a Somali...
Independent Journalist Found Four More Shady Somali-run Daycare Centers in Washington
You Won't Believe Why This Democrat Official Is Facing Burglary Charges
Minneapolis' Mayor Just Had the Best Idea Ever
Did Washington Attorney General Nick Brown Just Threaten Journalists Investigating Fraud?
Woke Oregon City Appoints Convicted Killer to Police Review Board
ICE Director Says Sanctuary Cities Fueled Minnesota’s Fraud Crisis
Scott Jennings Torches CNN’s Abby Phillip: Until Someone in Power Goes to Jail,...
Obamacare Was, Is and Will Always Be a Problem
Oligarchies, Terrorism, Greed, and Other Obstacles to Forecasting the Future
International Fugitive 'La Chely' Sentenced to 50 Years in Mexican Prison
Tipsheet

San Francisco Just Started a Black Reparations Program

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 01, 2026 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Daniel Lurie, San Francisco’s Democrat mayor, signed a controversial reparations ordinance last week.

The ordinance creates a fund to accept both private and public money for the purpose of $5 million cash payments apiece to eligible black residents, debt forgiveness, 250 years of tax abatements, as well as income subsidies, according to the New York Post.

Advertisement

The plan is estimated to cost $50 billion for a city currently operating on a $14 billion budget and with a $1 billion deficit. The ordinance also includes no funding mechanism, so its passage and signing has been considered virtue signaling.

Mayor Lurie indicated that the city has no intentions on following through with the plan at this time. "I was elected to drive San Francisco’s recovery, and that’s what I’m focused on every day," Lurie said to Fox News. "We are not allocating money to this fund — with a historic $1 billion budget deficit, we are going to spend our money on making the city safer and cleaner."

Recommended

How My 2025 Predictions Went – and Some Predictions for 2026 Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CALIFORNIA CIVIL RIGHTS DEMOCRAT PARTY RECONCILIATION

The city’s reparations plan first began to take shape from a report that claims San Francisco was a former “sundown town,” that the Black Panthers were formed as a self-defense group, and that the city is a hotbed for discrimination against black trans women, among countless other mind-boggling claims.

Despite being passed by the city’s Board of Supervisors unanimously, it seems that they won’t be cutting any checks, for now.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How My 2025 Predictions Went – and Some Predictions for 2026 Kurt Schlichter
Did Washington Attorney General Nick Brown Just Threaten Journalists Investigating Fraud? Amy Curtis
Watch CNN's Attempt to Debunk Nick Shirley's Somali Fraud Video Blow Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa
You Won't Believe Why This Democrat Official Is Facing Burglary Charges Jeff Charles
Minneapolis' Mayor Just Had the Best Idea Ever Jeff Charles
Scott Jennings Torches CNN’s Abby Phillip: Until Someone in Power Goes to Jail, It Won’t Stop Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

How My 2025 Predictions Went – and Some Predictions for 2026 Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement