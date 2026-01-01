San Francisco Just Started a Black Reparations Program

Daniel Lurie, San Francisco’s Democrat mayor, signed a controversial reparations ordinance last week.

The ordinance creates a fund to accept both private and public money for the purpose of $5 million cash payments apiece to eligible black residents, debt forgiveness, 250 years of tax abatements, as well as income subsidies, according to the New York Post.

BREAKING: San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie SIGNS legislation to approve the establishment of a fund to distribute reparations to qualified Black residents. pic.twitter.com/yqIjsm2zUr — Richie Greenberg (@greenbergnation) December 27, 2025

The plan is estimated to cost $50 billion for a city currently operating on a $14 billion budget and with a $1 billion deficit. The ordinance also includes no funding mechanism, so its passage and signing has been considered virtue signaling.

Every time I think my native San Francisco might be pulling out of its long ultra-progressive fog, something like this happens.



A billion-dollar deficit — and city leaders quietly set up a $5M-per-person reparations fund framework.



It’s not governance. It’s a farce.



Mayor… pic.twitter.com/ZKe7nJSGVw — Gerald Posner (@geraldposner) December 31, 2025

Mayor Lurie indicated that the city has no intentions on following through with the plan at this time. "I was elected to drive San Francisco’s recovery, and that’s what I’m focused on every day," Lurie said to Fox News. "We are not allocating money to this fund — with a historic $1 billion budget deficit, we are going to spend our money on making the city safer and cleaner."

The city’s reparations plan first began to take shape from a report that claims San Francisco was a former “sundown town,” that the Black Panthers were formed as a self-defense group, and that the city is a hotbed for discrimination against black trans women, among countless other mind-boggling claims.

Despite being passed by the city’s Board of Supervisors unanimously, it seems that they won’t be cutting any checks, for now.

