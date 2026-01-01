How My 2025 Predictions Went – and Some Predictions for 2026
Minneapolis' Mayor Just Had the Best Idea Ever

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | January 01, 2026 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Jim Mone

If there is anything Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is good at, it’s pandering, especially to Somalis.

In a video circulating on social media, Frey can be seen addressing a crowd of Somalis and telling them he wants to visit their country. 

“While I'm a little bit busy right now, a few months from now, in the next year, I would very much like to visit Somalia,” Frey said. “This has been something that I would like to do for quite a long time, but to be there with my friends, to be there together.”

Then he proceeded to butcher the Somali language. 

This is only the latest example of Frey pandering to the Somali community. He has done so numerous times over recent years. Here are a few of his greatest hits:

How My 2025 Predictions Went – and Some Predictions for 2026 Kurt Schlichter
But Frey’s pandering isn’t just limited to absurd video clips. It has also seeped into his policy.

He signed a noise ordinance making Minneapolis the first major U.S. city to allow the Islamic call to prayer to be broadcast over loudspeakers five times per day.

But Frey’s idea might not be a bad one. Maybe he can travel to Somalia and stay there. I’m sure Minneapolis residents would be grateful given that his approval rating is at 30 percent.

