Minneapolis' Mayor Just Had the Best Idea Ever

If there is anything Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is good at, it’s pandering, especially to Somalis.

In a video circulating on social media, Frey can be seen addressing a crowd of Somalis and telling them he wants to visit their country.

Advertisement

“While I'm a little bit busy right now, a few months from now, in the next year, I would very much like to visit Somalia,” Frey said. “This has been something that I would like to do for quite a long time, but to be there with my friends, to be there together.”

Then he proceeded to butcher the Somali language.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he wants to visit Somalia because it's the perfect way for a white progressive to pander to Somalians.



I may or may not have made that last part up, but it's true nonetheless. pic.twitter.com/VwTLwmxm2e — Jeff Charles, Asker of Questions🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) December 31, 2025

This is only the latest example of Frey pandering to the Somali community. He has done so numerous times over recent years. Here are a few of his greatest hits:

🚨 JUST IN: Many Americans are now accusing Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey of also being in on the mass Somali fraud.



He was seen dancing with their flag and begged for the Somali vote in the most recent election.



This guy is pathetic and a CROOK.



pic.twitter.com/pkZ5faOL9h — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 31, 2025

🚨 Is Jacob Frey the BIGGEST FRAUD in politics?



Panders insanely to the Somali community—speaks in Somali, chokes down their food on camera to spite Trump, dances like a puppet to Somali music, all while BILLIONS in taxpayer dollars vanish in Somali-linked welfare scams. pic.twitter.com/GeQ5C39hVr — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) December 30, 2025

Over a minute of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaking Somali to his constituents before he speaks English.



This is what a conquered man acts like.pic.twitter.com/sASLzoQ2id — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 29, 2025

But Frey’s pandering isn’t just limited to absurd video clips. It has also seeped into his policy.

He signed a noise ordinance making Minneapolis the first major U.S. city to allow the Islamic call to prayer to be broadcast over loudspeakers five times per day.

But Frey’s idea might not be a bad one. Maybe he can travel to Somalia and stay there. I’m sure Minneapolis residents would be grateful given that his approval rating is at 30 percent.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.