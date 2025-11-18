VIP
Things Are About to Get Better
Chuck Schumer Was Asked Why Biden Didn't Release the Epstein Files...His Answer Was Brutal

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 18, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The vote to release the Epstein Files is scheduled for today. It’s going to pass. The votes were already there, and now that President Trump has given the green light, it’s a forgone conclusion. I don’t like it: there are troves of documents that aren’t accurate. We saw that before Democrats folded on the Schumer shutdown. Trump and Epstein never met with an alleged victim for hours, nor did Epstein spend Thanksgiving 2017 with the president.  

There’s not a shred of evidence linking Trump to the pedophilic activities of the late New York financier, but Democrats will use whatever they can to make the case. Yet, with the media’s credibility in shambles and the Democrats in total chaos, Trump and his team likely and rightly think they can easily slap down any narrative that comes their way. They should feel confident—Democrats have nothing. Yet, why didn’t Joe Biden, who weaponized the Justice Department against Trump, release the files? He could have. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was asked that, and his answer was not good:

No one who needs to work for a living is that obsessed about this case. Also, Trump said to release the files, and now some lefties are demanding that they not release the documents. 

