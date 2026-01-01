Did Washington Attorney General Nick Brown Just Threaten Journalists Investigating Fraud?

Amid the ongoing fraud scandal in Minnesota, investigators and independent journalists are looking at fraud in other states, including Washington.

This morning, Townhall reported on what happened when Cam Higby did some shoe leather journalism at state daycare centers.

🚨SOMALI FRAUD IN WASHINGTON: @choeshow and I spent yesterday investigating Somali daycares in WA.



“Dhagash Childcare” has received over $210,000 just this year. People living at the address claim there has never been a daycare there.



We lay out the facts in this teaser ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KNkmJfV2Ss — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) December 30, 2025

In a video posted on X, Higby and a decoy went to the Dhagash Family Childcare. They rang the doorbell, and whoever answered the Ring camera denied it was a childcare facility. It raises serious questions about fraud in the state, especially since the location is registered with the state as a facility licensed for up to nine children, and it has collected $210,000 for childcare services this year alone.

But the story here is not the fraud. Instead, the media — as always — are playing the "Republicans pounce" card or working to discredit Higby and Minnesota journalist Nick Shirley rather than dig into the allegations themselves. CNN even said Shirley's reporting lacked editorial "fact checks" and "guardrails."

This writer wondered if Minnesota would prosecute Shirley for his flagrant act of journalism (and she still believes they will).

In Washington, Attorney General Nick Brown is running to the defense of potential fraudsters and warning journalists about doing investigative work.

My office has received outreach from members of the Somali community after reports of home-based daycare providers being harassed and accused of fraud with little to no fact-checking.

We are in touch with the state Department of Children, Youth, and Families regarding the claims… — Attorney General Nick Brown (@AGOWA) December 31, 2025

"My office has received outreach from members of the Somali community after reports of home-based daycare providers being harassed and accused of fraud with little to no fact-checking," Brown wrote.

"We are in touch with the state Department of Children, Youth, and Families regarding the claims being pushed online and the harassment reported by daycare providers. Showing up on someone’s porch, threatening, or harassing them isn’t an investigation. Neither is filming minors who may be in the home. This is unsafe and potentially dangerous behavior," Brown continued.

"I encourage anyone experiencing threats or harassment to either contact local law enforcement or our office’s Hate Crimes & Bias Incident Hotline at 1-855-225-1010 or http://atg.wa.gov/report-hate.If you think fraud is happening, there are appropriate measures to report and investigate. Go to DCYF’s website to learn more. And where fraud is substantiated and verified by law enforcement and regulatory agencies, people should be held accountable," he said.

There are a few notable things in this statement. First, notice how he said people "experiencing threats or harassment" should call the police or the AG's office Hate Crimes & Bias Incident Hotline. Since when is asking questions about fraud a "hate crime" or "bias incident"?

Second, Brown vows to hold fraudsters accountable but only if that fraud is "substantiated and verified by law enforcement and regulatory agencies."

Which means they aren't going to hold the fraudsters accountable. At all.

This is nothing more than threats against independent journalists who dare to do the work Brown and the media refuse to do.

"It is the duty of journalists to visit taxpayer-funded nonprofits and businesses to investigate where you have failed," wrote journalist Andy Ngo on X. "The journalists have documented their visits on camera and there is no harassing or threatening behavior. You are trying to threaten journalists by telling people to call police with false allegations of a hate crime."

It is the duty of journalists to visit taxpayer-funded nonprofits and businesses to investigate where you have failed. The journalists have documented their visits on camera and there is no harassing or threatening behavior. You are trying to threaten journalists by telling… — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 31, 2025

"Why would a "home-based daycare" in Washington state receive a dollar of my tax money? Why is the attorney general finger wagging about "fact checking"? what the hell?" asked another social media user.

Why would a "home-based daycare" in Washington state receive a dollar of my tax money? Why is the attorney general finger wagging about "fact checking"? what the hell? — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) December 31, 2025

We all know why. "Fact checking" is Brown's way of saying he's going to dismiss all reporting that doesn't fit the narrative.

"How can Nick Brown investigate fraud through @waDCYF when DCYF may have been enabling the fraud?" asked Ari Hoffman.

How can Nick Brown investigate fraud through @waDCYF when DCYF may have been enabling the fraud — Ari Hoffman 🎗 (@thehoffather) December 31, 2025

He can't, and he has no intention to. That much is clear.

"Hey, weren't you the guy who ignored assault reports from people who were getting attacked for gathering signatures for an initiative?" asked another social media user.

Yes, he is. As Townhall reported back in October, signature collectors pushing for a ballot initiative to protect parental rights and girls' sports in the state have been attacked, their petitions stolen/destroyed, and harassed while Brown has done nothing.

It's clear Brown has an agenda, and justice isn't part of it.

We're not the only ones who perceived Brown's post as a threat. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon called Brown out, writing on X, "ANY state official who chills or threatens to chill a journalist’s 1A rights will have some ‘splainin to do. @CivilRights takes potential violations of 18 USC § 242 seriously!"

ANY state official who chills or threatens to chill a journalist’s 1A rights will have some ‘splainin to do. @CivilRights takes potential violations of 18 USC § 242 seriously!



Govern yourselves accordingly! ❤️#1A https://t.co/6H50NkaqwW — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) December 31, 2025

"Govern yourselves accordingly," she added.

