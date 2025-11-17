Why These Texts Between a Dem Rep and Jeffrey Epstein Are Interesting

The Epstein files will be released, but there’s already been too many fake news trainwrecks for anyone to care. That’s the nasty part about this: there should be justice for the victims. Democrats would rather weaponize their stories to try to attack President Trump. This fiasco is a two-way street. Democrats are going to weaponize the most absurd claims to attack the president, true or not. Thus far, all the Democrats' so-called bombshells have been debunked. Now, we have a Democratic member of Congress being contacted by Epstein in 2019, the year he allegedly committed suicide, during a hearing with ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, which was done to attack the president. Epstein was reportedly texting Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) what to say during the hearing (via NY Post):

Jeffrey Epstein was feeding questions to Rep. Stacey Plaskett during a 2019 congressional hearing — and giving her real time help on how to damage President Trump’s reputation, newly released documents show. The texts, first reported by the Washington Post, show the convicted pedophile pontificating with Plaskett during a Feb. 27, 2019 House Oversight Committee hearing in which the then-former president’s ex-attorney Michael Cohen testified about Trump’s alleged payments to mistresses to silence stories before the 2016 election. Trump has vehemently denied all allegations. In the texts, Epstein appeared to be watching on television while Cohen brought up former Trump executive assistant Rhona Graff in his testimony. “Cohen brought up RONA – keeper of the secrets,” Epstein texted, misspelling Graff’s first name. “RONA??” responded Plaskett, a non-voting delegate representing the US Virgin Islands. “Quick I’m up next is that an acronym,” she added, suggesting she’d grill Cohen soon. “Thats his assistant,” Epstein replied. […] “During the hearing, Congresswoman Plaskett received texts from staff, constituents and the public at large offering advice, support and in some cases partisan vitriol, including from Epstein,” the statement said. “As a former prosecutor, she welcomes information that helps her get at the truth and took on the GOP that was trying to bury the truth. The congresswoman has previously made clear her long record combating sexual assault and human trafficking, her disgust over Epstein’s deviant behavior and her support for his victims.”

Yeah, not shocking these communications occurred since Plaskett helped Epstein get tax breaks there, then worked for his fixer, and later went on to be elected to Congress. That sordid connection is what liberals think Trump had with the late New York financier. It’s Ms. Plaskett who might have that connection.

Missing context in this story is the fact that Del. Stacey Plaskett previously served in the Virgin Islands gov in a role helping give Epstein tax carve-outs, then worked for Epstein's fixer on the island before getting elected to Congress. https://t.co/uKWgyBGTnT — Lee Fang (@lhfang) November 15, 2025

This story shows that Democrats will do anything to use this story to attack Trump at the expense of the victims of the dead New York financier and convicted pedophile. Yet, the Trump administration first lit the match when Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed to have the client list on her desk, along with an imminent disclosure of the files. That turned out to be a nothing burger, with the documents revealed as court filings from the Ghislaine Maxwell case. The Trump team should’ve said that this review would take time, possibly extending beyond the second Trump presidency. Instead, they sold snake oil, and around we go.

