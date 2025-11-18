Scott Jennings Dropped Some Epstein Truth Bombs on CNN Last Night

Congress is set to vote on releasing the Epstein files today, and it seems like it'll pass easily, given the fact that President Trump called for their release. For whatever reason, Democrats think this is finally the "the walls are closing in" moment they need to take down President Trump.

It's not, of course, for this simple fact: if there was anything in the files that would've incriminated President Trump, Democrats — including the Biden administration — would've released that information so fast it would have made our heads spin.

As our own Matt Vespa said this morning, Democrats don't seem too confident in the impact of the upcoming vote. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was asked about it, specifically why Biden didn't release the files, and said, "That's the question every American is asking...what the hell is he hiding?"

And it would not surprise this writer, or anyone really, if this whole thing backfired on Democrats big time.

Scott Jennings went on CNN last night to talk about this very thing, including the fact that a Congressional Democrat was being coached by Epstein after his conviction for sex trafficking.

I guess it’s up to me to point out to everyone that EPSTEIN was *programming* A CONGRESSIONAL DEMOCRAT after he was a CONVICTED SEX TRAFFICKER ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Owp9xQviQn — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 18, 2025

"Does your concern apply to Stacey Plaskett?" Jennings asked a clearly irritated Ana Navarro. "She was being programmed by him after the moment you said we all knew."

When pressed about only calling out Democrats, Jennings shot back, "What Republican was he programming?"

Jennings also came to the defense of President Trump, who is the target of the Left's rage over the Epstein files. "There's no evidence that he had any contact with Epstein after he excommunicated him. But we do have evidence that he was programming Democrat members of Congress."

The conversation didn't stop there. Jennings also talked about what the real hoax is with the Epstein files. It's not the victims, of course, it's the Democrats' insistence that this implicates President Trump.

Abby Phillip: “Why can't [Trump] see this for what it is, which is a very real thing, not a hoax, with real victims, and with a lot of people potentially involved in something, none of whom have been held accountable?”



Scott Jennings: “Well, the hoax is Democrats and others who… pic.twitter.com/JXcfBHieTE — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 18, 2025

Jennings pulled no punches in his answer. "Well, the hoax is Democrats and others who have gone on television and either implied or worse that he had something to do with it. There's not a shred of evidence that he had anything to do with it, but that's what they want people to believe. That's the narrative that they are trying to get out there."

And he pointed out there's a reason Epstein hated President Trump.

"He's never said what happened to them as a hoax. In fact, there seems to be some shards of evidence in here that Trump may have been one of the people that turned in Jeffrey Epstein, which is why Epstein, according to some of the documents, apparently hated Donald Trump," Jennings said. And so the hoax is not that it happened."

Jennings continued, "The hoax is what people are trying to imply or worse about it."

Multiple Democrats, including Hakeem Jeffries and Eric Swalwell, have accused the President and Republicans of running a "pedophile protection ring" over the files. If you spend any time on X or BlueSky, you'll run across a lot of Leftists who will say the President is a pedophile without providing a shred of evidence.

