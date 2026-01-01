Mamdani Promises Universal Childcare, Free Buses By Taxing the Wealthy

Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York City’s mayor today.

The 34-year-old promised universal childcare for the many by taxing the wealthiest few. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders swore Mamdani into office and even Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made an appearance.

“The cost of childcare will no longer discourage young adults from starting a family because we will provide universal childcare for the many by taxing the wealthiest few,” Mamdani told the crowd. “Those in rent-stabilized homes will no longer dread the latest rent hike because we will freeze the rent. Getting on a bus without worrying about a fare hike or whether you’ll be able to get to your destination on time will no longer be deemed a small miracle because we will make those buses fast and free. “These policies are not simply about the costs that we make free but the lives that we fill with freedom. For too long in our city, freedom has belonged only to those who could afford to buy it.”

Get ready for Somali-sota on steroids... pic.twitter.com/eDlseSTmeb — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 1, 2026

New Year, New Mayor. pic.twitter.com/cG1es1jQQc — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 1, 2026

The “warmth” of collectivism that always requires coercion and force.



How many dead over the past 100 years due to collectivist ideologies? https://t.co/hWPzrO0GxG — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 1, 2026

Cried watching this.



Oh Bernie.



He has gave Zohran the oath of office. pic.twitter.com/Fc8BWDRKXK — Winter (@WPolitics1) January 1, 2026

AOC: “Zohran Mamdani will be the first Muslim mayor of our great city.”



*crowd erupts*



He was just sworn in on the Quran.



New York, we tried to warn you.

pic.twitter.com/cGYaKpThR1 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 1, 2026

MAMDANI: "If your landlord does not responsibly steward your home, city government will step in.pic.twitter.com/j8ufg9mxdd — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 1, 2026

As I said a few months ago, he’s feeling himself.



There is no more mask. He’s not going to qualify anything. He’s a communist, and now the idiots in NYC who voted for this get to learn the hard way. https://t.co/rruwpmzlYi — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 1, 2026

Zohran Mamdani’s inauguration ceremony included:



— the socialist anthem “bread and roses”



— socialist wife ironically wearing posh $650 footwear



— attendance by Mahmoud Khalil



— deleting pro-Jewish tweets left behind by the prior administration



Am I missing anything? — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) January 1, 2026

It's day one of NYC's experiment in socialism, managed by new Mayor Zohran Mamdani.



He wants a $30 minimum wage.



In CA, a $20 minimum led to fewer jobs and higher prices.



But socialists never learn.



Watch them fail: pic.twitter.com/wwo60WS2kn — John Stossel (@JohnStossel) January 1, 2026

