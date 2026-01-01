Mamdani Promises Universal Childcare, Free Buses By Taxing the Wealthy

Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York City’s mayor today.
The 34-year-old promised universal childcare for the many by taxing the wealthiest few. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders swore Mamdani into office and even Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made an appearance.
“The cost of childcare will no longer discourage young adults from starting a family because we will provide universal childcare for the many by taxing the wealthiest few,” Mamdani told the crowd. “Those in rent-stabilized homes will no longer dread the latest rent hike because we will freeze the rent. Getting on a bus without worrying about a fare hike or whether you’ll be able to get to your destination on time will no longer be deemed a small miracle because we will make those buses fast and free. “These policies are not simply about the costs that we make free but the lives that we fill with freedom. For too long in our city, freedom has belonged only to those who could afford to buy it.”
Mamdani promises "universal childcare for the many by taxing the wealthiest few"— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 1, 2026
Get ready for Somali-sota on steroids... pic.twitter.com/eDlseSTmeb
New Year, New Mayor. pic.twitter.com/cG1es1jQQc— Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 1, 2026
The “warmth” of collectivism that always requires coercion and force.— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 1, 2026
How many dead over the past 100 years due to collectivist ideologies? https://t.co/hWPzrO0GxG
Cried watching this.— Winter (@WPolitics1) January 1, 2026
Oh Bernie.
He has gave Zohran the oath of office. pic.twitter.com/Fc8BWDRKXK
AOC: “Zohran Mamdani will be the first Muslim mayor of our great city.”— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 1, 2026
*crowd erupts*
He was just sworn in on the Quran.
New York, we tried to warn you.
pic.twitter.com/cGYaKpThR1
MAMDANI: "If your landlord does not responsibly steward your home, city government will step in.pic.twitter.com/j8ufg9mxdd— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 1, 2026
As I said a few months ago, he’s feeling himself.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 1, 2026
There is no more mask. He’s not going to qualify anything. He’s a communist, and now the idiots in NYC who voted for this get to learn the hard way. https://t.co/rruwpmzlYi
Zohran Mamdani’s inauguration ceremony included:— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) January 1, 2026
— the socialist anthem “bread and roses”
— socialist wife ironically wearing posh $650 footwear
— attendance by Mahmoud Khalil
— deleting pro-Jewish tweets left behind by the prior administration
Am I missing anything?
It's day one of NYC's experiment in socialism, managed by new Mayor Zohran Mamdani.— John Stossel (@JohnStossel) January 1, 2026
He wants a $30 minimum wage.
In CA, a $20 minimum led to fewer jobs and higher prices.
But socialists never learn.
Watch them fail: pic.twitter.com/wwo60WS2kn
