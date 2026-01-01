Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
How My 2025 Predictions Went – and Some Predictions for 2026
Watch CNN's Attempt to Debunk Nick Shirley's Somali Fraud Video Blow Up in...
So, Are We Going to Investigate These Daycare Centers Opened Under a Somali...
Independent Journalist Found Four More Shady Somali-run Daycare Centers in Washington
You Won't Believe Why This Democrat Official Is Facing Burglary Charges
Minneapolis' Mayor Just Had the Best Idea Ever
Did Washington Attorney General Nick Brown Just Threaten Journalists Investigating Fraud?
Woke Oregon City Appoints Convicted Killer to Police Review Board
ICE Director Says Sanctuary Cities Fueled Minnesota’s Fraud Crisis
Scott Jennings Torches CNN’s Abby Phillip: Until Someone in Power Goes to Jail,...
VIP
Lefties Trying to Deport Nicki Minaj Because of Her TPUSA Appearance
San Francisco Just Started a Black Reparations Program
International Fugitive 'La Chely' Sentenced to 50 Years in Mexican Prison
Tipsheet

Mamdani Promises Universal Childcare, Free Buses By Taxing the Wealthy

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 01, 2026 7:08 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York City’s mayor today. 

The 34-year-old promised universal childcare for the many by taxing the wealthiest few. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders swore Mamdani into office and even Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made an appearance. 

Advertisement

 “The cost of childcare will no longer discourage young adults from starting a family because we will provide universal childcare for the many by taxing the wealthiest few,” Mamdani told the crowd. “Those in rent-stabilized homes will no longer dread the latest rent hike because we will freeze the rent. Getting on a bus without worrying about a fare hike or whether you’ll be able to get to your destination on time will no longer be deemed a small miracle because we will make those buses fast and free. “These policies are not simply about the costs that we make free but the lives that we fill with freedom. For too long in our city, freedom has belonged only to those who could afford to buy it.”

Recommended

How My 2025 Predictions Went – and Some Predictions for 2026 Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ERIC ADAMS NEW YORK SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How My 2025 Predictions Went – and Some Predictions for 2026 Kurt Schlichter
Watch CNN's Attempt to Debunk Nick Shirley's Somali Fraud Video Blow Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa
Did Washington Attorney General Nick Brown Just Threaten Journalists Investigating Fraud? Amy Curtis
San Francisco Just Started a Black Reparations Program Joseph Chalfant
You Won't Believe Why This Democrat Official Is Facing Burglary Charges Jeff Charles
Minneapolis' Mayor Just Had the Best Idea Ever Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

How My 2025 Predictions Went – and Some Predictions for 2026 Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement