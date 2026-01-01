How My 2025 Predictions Went – and Some Predictions for 2026
So, Are We Going to Investigate These Daycare Centers Opened Under a Somali...
Independent Journalist Found Four More Shady Somali-run Daycare Centers in Washington
While America Watched the Border, the Cyber Front Exploded
Let’s All Hope 2026 Brings Us Some Real ‘News’ Outlets
Minneapolis' Mayor Just Had the Best Idea Ever
Woke Oregon City Appoints Convicted Killer to Police Review Board
Yeah, Culture Does Matter
Obamacare Was, Is and Will Always Be a Problem
Oligarchies, Terrorism, Greed, and Other Obstacles to Forecasting the Future
Minnesota’s Fraud Is Blowing the Lid Off a Broken Election System
The Danger of Nick Fuentes' Ideology
Will the US Senate Stall Much-Needed Permitting Reforms?
Video of Woman Saying 'Fraud Is Bad' Fuels Scrutiny of Minnesota Childcare Program
Tipsheet

Watch CNN's Attempt to Debunk Nick Shirley's Somali Fraud Video Blow Up in Their Faces

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 01, 2026 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

The chant ‘CNN sucks’ was made popular during the 2016 election, and it will remain so if this is what they’re going to do when stories that make Democrats look bad keep popping up. I’m second-hand embarrassed after viewing this clip. YouTuber Nick Shirley did what the mainstream outlets wouldn’t regarding the ongoing allegations of child care fraud in Minnesota. 

Advertisement

The now-infamous “learing” center didn’t even have kids, despite a supposed stacked enrollment. It was a location collecting millions in government funds, part of the many schemes that those mainly in the Somali community have been responsible for helming and defrauding taxpayers of at least $9 billion. One location’s phone number went to Gov. Tim Walz’s office. CNN attempted to debunk Shirley’s video, and the exchange was beyond perfect. They called several locations, one answered and said they were a legitimate business. That’s it. That’s their ‘we told you so’ moment, except it’s a total failure.  

Recommended

How My 2025 Predictions Went – and Some Predictions for 2026 Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS MINNESOTA

CNN: I was assured by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that everyone in his country is happy, healthy, and not brainwashed, because he told me so. For real, if CNN existed during World War II, they would deny the Nazis' genocidal plans because Goebbels, Hitler, and Heydrich said that was false.  

This outlet sucks, except Scott Jennings, who does the Lord’s work combating the nonsense that’s featured on this anti-Trump network daily. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 for 74% off your VIP membership!

Merry Christmas!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How My 2025 Predictions Went – and Some Predictions for 2026 Kurt Schlichter
Minneapolis' Mayor Just Had the Best Idea Ever Jeff Charles
Video of Woman Saying 'Fraud Is Bad' Fuels Scrutiny of Minnesota Childcare Program Scott McClallen
ACLJ Taking Landmark Case Against CNN to U.S. Supreme Court Jordan Sekulow
So, Are We Going to Investigate These Daycare Centers Opened Under a Somali Shell Corp. in Ohio? Matt Vespa
'Just Fine:' WI Governor Tony Evers Continues to Withhold SNAP Data From the Trump Administration Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

How My 2025 Predictions Went – and Some Predictions for 2026 Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement