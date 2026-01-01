Watch CNN's Attempt to Debunk Nick Shirley's Somali Fraud Video Blow Up in Their Faces

The chant ‘CNN sucks’ was made popular during the 2016 election, and it will remain so if this is what they’re going to do when stories that make Democrats look bad keep popping up. I’m second-hand embarrassed after viewing this clip. YouTuber Nick Shirley did what the mainstream outlets wouldn’t regarding the ongoing allegations of child care fraud in Minnesota.

🚨 Here is the full 42 minutes of my crew and I exposing Minnesota fraud, this might be my most important work yet. We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day. Like it and share it around like wildfire! Its time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable



We ALL… pic.twitter.com/E3Penx2o7a — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 26, 2025

The now-infamous “learing” center didn’t even have kids, despite a supposed stacked enrollment. It was a location collecting millions in government funds, part of the many schemes that those mainly in the Somali community have been responsible for helming and defrauding taxpayers of at least $9 billion. One location’s phone number went to Gov. Tim Walz’s office. CNN attempted to debunk Shirley’s video, and the exchange was beyond perfect. They called several locations, one answered and said they were a legitimate business. That’s it. That’s their ‘we told you so’ moment, except it’s a total failure.

NEW: CNN appears to try to debunk Nick Shirley's reporting on fraud, calls the daycares featured in his video only to have one respond.



CNN: How do you know that all the allegations that you're making are true?



Shirley: We showed you guys what's happening and then you guys can… pic.twitter.com/gQPOmnZFwN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 31, 2025

“Only one daycare facility answered…” https://t.co/SKzVRO1jgE — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 31, 2025

CNN: I was assured by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that everyone in his country is happy, healthy, and not brainwashed, because he told me so. For real, if CNN existed during World War II, they would deny the Nazis' genocidal plans because Goebbels, Hitler, and Heydrich said that was false.

This outlet sucks, except Scott Jennings, who does the Lord’s work combating the nonsense that’s featured on this anti-Trump network daily.

CNN has already gone after @nickshirleyy, attempting to write off his reporting in Minnesota and lamenting his lack of “fact checks” and “guardrails.”



I’m not sure I would hang my hat on the legacy media’s “fact checks” or “guardrails” but at least CNN accurately reported that… pic.twitter.com/b9OgNFpFMb — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 30, 2025

