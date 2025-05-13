WI Judge Who Helped Illegal Alien Escape Has Been Indicted

Of course, The New York Times headline is sanitized to hell, describing the illegal alien who escaped capture by federal agents by reportedly being helped by a Wisconsin judge as an “immigrant.” No, he was here illegally, and he was being arraigned on domestic violence charges.

A lot of people have been asking me for my thoughts on the arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan. Here’s a quick breakdown. Long story short: This looks to me like a legitimate arrest. pic.twitter.com/usRIGghoRQ — Jed Rubenfeld (@Jed_Rubenfeld) April 29, 2025

When Judge Hannah Dugan heard Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were in the courthouse, she bought some time, telling the agents they needed a judicial warrant to detain Eduardo Flores-Ruiz; ICE had an administrative one.

On the latest episode of Potomac Watch, @KimStrassel details how a Wisconsin judge was arrested for shielding an illegal immigrant. https://t.co/xB88HOVbkh pic.twitter.com/g18QNmKwPA — Wall Street Journal Opinion (@WSJopinion) April 29, 2025

This allowed Judge Dugan to sneak Flores-Ruiz out of the backdoor, which is only reserved for judges and other authorized persons, leading to this circus. She was arrested, and the Wisconsin State Supreme Court suspended her until further notice. Now, Judge Dugan has been formally indicted on charges that she helped illegal escape detention from federal agents, which is a crime (via NYT).:

BREAKING: Federal grand jury indicts a Wisconsin judge in immigration case, allowing charges against her to continue. - AP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 13, 2025

The indictment of the judge, Hannah C. Dugan of the Milwaukee County Circuit Court, was a routine but significant step in the Justice Department’s case against her. The Trump administration has defended the prosecution as a warning that no one is above the law, while many Democrats, lawyers and former judges have denounced it as an assault on the judiciary. Judge Dugan, who has been temporarily removed from the bench by the Wisconsin Supreme Court while the case against her advances, has indicated through a lawyer that she intends to fight the charges. She is expected to appear in court on Thursday. “Judge Hannah C. Dugan has committed herself to the rule of law and the principles of due process for her entire career as a lawyer and a judge,” her lawyers said in a statement shortly after she was arrested. They added that she “will defend herself vigorously, and looks forward to being exonerated.” The judge’s transformation from a little-known local jurist to a face of the national immigration debate began on April 18 with a pretrial hearing in a domestic abuse case against Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, a Mexican immigrant.

Remember this phrase: no one is above the law, and that applies double for Democrats, who always seem willing to break it to help illegal aliens.

Lock her up.