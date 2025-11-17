Time to Purge the GOP Backstabbers, Sissies, and Narcissists
Another Mamdani Aide Exposed for Anti-Jewish, Anti-Gay Rants

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 17, 2025 7:15 AM
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Over the past several weeks, we told you about the very problematic anti-gay, antisemitic views of Zohran Mamdani's acquaintances and friends. Mamdani's family is close to Rebecca Kadaga, the Ugandan politician who supports imprisoning gays for life; he's friendly with Imam Siraj Wahhaj, who called gays the "disease of society," and his own father tried to get a gay professor fired from her job at a Ugandan university.

Now it turns out a high-ranking member of Mamdani's transition team not only hates Jews, but also questioned gay rights in social media posts. Hassaan Chaudhary is the newly appointed political director for Mamdani's transition and inaugural teams, and was the director of Muslim engagement for the campaign.

Here's more:

Hassaan Chaudhary, who identifies himself as newly appointed political director for Mamdani’s transition and inaugural committee on LinkedIn, used the word “Jew” as a slur, and even praised former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who infamously said Israel is “a cancer which will be eliminated soon.”

Chaudhary, who was the director of Muslim engagement for the Mamdani campaign, also described Israel as a “bloody country” and a “barbaric nation” in the posts — some of which date back to when he was 18 years old.

...

In one November 2012 tweet, he questioned gay rights.

“@SaifsDen I too read a piece on Gay rights. To be honest, it is purely claptrap. Doesn’t make sense. Boundary line should be drawn somewhere,” Chaudhury, now 31, said.

In a statement to The New York Post issued on Sunday, Chaudhary apologized for those remarks. 

“I apologize for my tweets, as they do not reflect my current views, or represent who I am today,” he told outlet. “Those comments from over a decade ago are not in line with how I see the world, and I look back at that rhetoric and mindset with deep regret.”

ANTISEMITISM ISLAM JUDAISM LGBTQ+ ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Meanwhile, Jewish leaders raised the alarm as — once again — a virulent anti-Israel, antisemitic activist was found to be in the highest ranks of Mamdani's staff.

Dov Hikind, founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, said, "This is Adolf Hitler language. It’s antisemitic. It’s a horror show." 

He added, "The fish stinks from the head. Mamdani sets the tone. It’s a hate-filled administration."

Hank Sheinkopf, an experienced political consultant, also blasted Mamdani, saying, "This advisor to the mayor is clearly by his own words a Jew hater. The only issue: it always begins with the Jews but never ends with the Jews. Who’s next on the list?” Sheinkopf is Jewish, and a rabbi.

Given Mamdani's other associations, it appears the gay community would be next on the list.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and is the next mayor of New York City.

