SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
VIP
It’s the Economy, Stupid, and It’s Stupid to Think It's Anything Else
Hakeem Jeffries' Reaction to This Dem Rep's Claim About the Senate Deal Exposes...
Trump Says He's Obligated to Sue This Outlet Over Their Outrageous J6 Editing...
How This GOP Senator Reportedly Came Up Clutch During the Talks to End...
Bill Maher: I'd Like to Have Dinner With Trump Again
CNN's Scott Jennings Had the Perfect Line to Wreck This Lib Talking Point...
The BBC Exposed: Network Was Warned Years Ago About 'Puff Pieces' on Men...
Here's What We Know About the Victims of the UPS Plane Crash in...
'The Most Impactful Project of My Life:' Sydney Sweeney Speaks About Christy Flop
House Rules Committee Advances Senate-Passed Bill to End Schumer Shutdown
Jewnralism
When Entrepreneurs Strike the Right Chord
The Silent Erasure: The Iranian Regime’s Assault on Memory and Justice
Tipsheet

The Democratic Socialists of America Are Looking to Take Over School Boards

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 12, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have made it very clear they intend to take over American politics and turn the greatest nation in the world into another cesspool of communism. They used Zohran Mamdani's candidacy in New York City as a springboard to launch campaigns nationwide. They lost the mayor's race in Minneapolis, but DSA candidates now comprise the majority of the city council.

Advertisement

Several Democratic Party Senate candidates now espouse the DSA policies on healthcare, education, and Israel.

But all politics is local, and the DSA knows this. That's why they're running candidates for local school boards, including in Oregon.

"How I would envision it working is that we would decide collectively what programs we deserve as Oregonians," Carpenter said. "Our lawmakers would enact those programs, figure out how much it would cost to enact all those programs, and then set tax policy to fund them."

"We can be looking at income tax rates for very high-income earners. If we were back in the 50s, the top marginal tax rate in the 1950s was 90 percent for ever person earning over $1 million," Carpenter continued. 

"And just to be clear, no one 'earns' a million dollars. So for everyone taking home more than a million dollars, every dollar after a million the state would keep 90 cents of that," Carpenter said.

Recommended

Hakeem Jeffries' Reaction to This Dem Rep's Claim About the Senate Deal Exposes the Level of Dysfunction Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY HEALTHCARE OREGON SOCIALISM

But she didn't stop there. She also pushed for capital gains tax increases. "We can also look at capital gains tax. Capital gains is when uber-rich people sell assets like stocks and bonds for profit and we can tax that profit," Carpenter said. "Those kinds of ways of rich people making their money make money for them. We can tax that. So we have to set a tax policy that allows us to fund the programs that Oregonians deserve, and that's the way I would approach it."

Of course, $1 million in 1950s money is not the same as $1 million in 2025. Adjusting for inflation, that would be about $13 million in today's dollars. Of course, Carpenter hopes we're too stupid to realize that. Also, if we're going to go to the 1950s for tax policy, let's use the 1950s as a standard for other things too, like marriage, abortion, and women in the workplace. Carpenter probably wouldn't like that.

On top of that, the "uber-rich" aren't the only ones who sell stocks and bonds. People who have 401(k) and Roth IRA and other investment accounts do, too.

And all Carpenter's plan would do is drive rich Oregonians to states where the government doesn't confiscate their wealth.

Advertisement

That's what happens everywhere the "tax the rich" schemes are tried. The rich can flee and, absent the government outlawing that, they'll continue to do so.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hakeem Jeffries' Reaction to This Dem Rep's Claim About the Senate Deal Exposes the Level of Dysfunction Matt Vespa
How This GOP Senator Reportedly Came Up Clutch During the Talks to End the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Here's What We Know About the Victims of the UPS Plane Crash in Louisville Amy Curtis
CNN's Scott Jennings Had the Perfect Line to Wreck This Lib Talking Point About the Shutdown Matt Vespa
Why Did Democrats Fight So Long - Before Caving Byron York
Trump Says He's Obligated to Sue This Outlet Over Their Outrageous J6 Editing Scandal Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hakeem Jeffries' Reaction to This Dem Rep's Claim About the Senate Deal Exposes the Level of Dysfunction Matt Vespa
Advertisement