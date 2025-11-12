The Democratic Socialists of America Are Looking to Take Over School Boards

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have made it very clear they intend to take over American politics and turn the greatest nation in the world into another cesspool of communism. They used Zohran Mamdani's candidacy in New York City as a springboard to launch campaigns nationwide. They lost the mayor's race in Minneapolis, but DSA candidates now comprise the majority of the city council.

Several Democratic Party Senate candidates now espouse the DSA policies on healthcare, education, and Israel.

But all politics is local, and the DSA knows this. That's why they're running candidates for local school boards, including in Oregon.

Meet Tammy Carpenter. She is on the Beaverton School Board and is also running for House District 27 in Oregon.



She is endorsed by the Democrat Socialists of America. She thinks anyone earning over a million dollars a year should be taxed at a 90% rate… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3i0wHxTF7x — Conservative in Oregon (@oregonducksmama) November 11, 2025

"How I would envision it working is that we would decide collectively what programs we deserve as Oregonians," Carpenter said. "Our lawmakers would enact those programs, figure out how much it would cost to enact all those programs, and then set tax policy to fund them."

"We can be looking at income tax rates for very high-income earners. If we were back in the 50s, the top marginal tax rate in the 1950s was 90 percent for ever person earning over $1 million," Carpenter continued.

"And just to be clear, no one 'earns' a million dollars. So for everyone taking home more than a million dollars, every dollar after a million the state would keep 90 cents of that," Carpenter said.

But she didn't stop there. She also pushed for capital gains tax increases. "We can also look at capital gains tax. Capital gains is when uber-rich people sell assets like stocks and bonds for profit and we can tax that profit," Carpenter said. "Those kinds of ways of rich people making their money make money for them. We can tax that. So we have to set a tax policy that allows us to fund the programs that Oregonians deserve, and that's the way I would approach it."

Of course, $1 million in 1950s money is not the same as $1 million in 2025. Adjusting for inflation, that would be about $13 million in today's dollars. Of course, Carpenter hopes we're too stupid to realize that. Also, if we're going to go to the 1950s for tax policy, let's use the 1950s as a standard for other things too, like marriage, abortion, and women in the workplace. Carpenter probably wouldn't like that.

On top of that, the "uber-rich" aren't the only ones who sell stocks and bonds. People who have 401(k) and Roth IRA and other investment accounts do, too.

And all Carpenter's plan would do is drive rich Oregonians to states where the government doesn't confiscate their wealth.

In 2010, Oregon voters adopted what was then the nation’s second-highest state income tax rates -- 11% top rate on businesses and wealthy residents.



The following year, the state saw a 28 percent drop in revenue the year after the new rates took effect. https://t.co/YbJ13lnFJS — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 11, 2025

That's what happens everywhere the "tax the rich" schemes are tried. The rich can flee and, absent the government outlawing that, they'll continue to do so.

