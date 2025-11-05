Socialist Omar Fateh Fails to Topple Incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey in Minneapolis

While Zohran Mamdani has secured his victory in New York City, Omar Fateh, a city councilman with socialist ambitions, lost his bid to become the next mayor of Minneapolis.

Jacob Frey has won reelection.



The city’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL), initially endorsed Fateh, the first Somali American and Muslim to serve in the Minnesota state Senate, at their convention in July. However, the incumbent mayor, Jacob Frey, challenged the endorsement over the DFL’s voting process, prompting the party’s Constitution, Bylaws & Rules Committee to controversially withdraw its support for Fateh.

On Tuesday night, Frey had the most first-place votes with 41.8 percent, with Fateh coming in second with 31.7 percent. However, Minneapolis' election is decided by rank choice voting, requiring the winning candidate to have over 50 percent of the votes. The candidates with the fewest votes get eliminated for each new round.

Frey was victorious in only the second round of voting, with 50.03 percent of the vote to Fateh's 44.37 percent. Although I'm sure establishment Democrats would argue that the election was closer than they would've liked.

Jacob Frey has been mayor since 2018, and rose to fame after the death of George Floyd in 2020, for allegedly 'leading his city' through rising crime and 'police department challenges.'

In March, Frey said at a town hall that Minneapolis would remain a “safe haven” for illegal immigrants.

“I want all of you just to know exactly where we are as far as our neighbors go, Minneapolis will continue to be a safe haven for undocumented immigrants,” he said at the time. He pledged that the city's police would continue not to ask about people’s immigration status, nor arrest people for being in the country illegally.

