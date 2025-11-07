Socialist Creep: DSA-Backed Candidates Win Majority on Minneapolis City Council, Posing Challenge to Frey

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have made it very clear: they're planning a socialist takeover of American cities and America itself, using the Democratic Party as their springboard. Zohran Mamdani is just the beginning; a slew of socialist candidates are running for office, both at the local and national levels, including the Senate.

The DSA tried to get Somali Muslim socialist Omar Fateh elected in Minneapolis this time, too. That measure failed, and Jacob Frey was reelected in the city's ranked-choice voting system. However, it wasn't a total loss for the DSA because they installed four socialists to the city council and now have the majority.

Pro-Fateh group wins majority on Minneapolis City Council as Frey secures third term



Four of the newly-elected city council candidates were endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America. pic.twitter.com/pZ8Cwxqe4r — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) November 6, 2025

Here's more:

A slate of far-left candidates backed by a group supporting State Sen. Omar Fateh have won a majority on the Minneapolis City Council. This, coupled with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s reelection win, could set city hall up for a contentious few years. Minneapolis for the Many (MFTM), a political action committee, has spent the last several months boosting far-left city candidates running for office in Minneapolis this year. The group endorsed Fateh as their first choice for Minneapolis mayor, supported several city council candidates backed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), and pushed other left-wing candidates. Conversely, a group called All of Minneapolis (AOM) supported Frey and a separate slate of candidates. While the AOM candidates are left-wing in their own right, they are generally regarded as less extreme when compared with the MFTM candidates.

This means seven of the 13 council members are now MFTM, and the other six are AOM. Alpha News reported that Frey has previously "clashed" with the more progressive members of the city council.

Make no mistake: Frey is not a conservative. He's an anti-gun, pro-BLM Leftist who is simply less radical than his city council.

Fateh: “I’ll just do it the Obama way. I’ll be mayor by proxy like he was president (for a 3rd term) by proxy through comatose Biden. I already knew I couldn’t lose either way.”



Simple pic.twitter.com/f9yRK9ZLW2 — 𝙲𝚑𝚛𝚒𝚜 𝙾𝚕𝚒𝚟𝚎 (@ChrisEOlive) November 6, 2025

It sure seems like that's Plan B here.

POOREST SOCIALIST CITIES IN THE WORLD

- Pyongyang, North Korea

- Havana, Cuba

- Vientiane, Laos

- Caracas, Venezuela

- Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

- Minneapolis, USA — Steve Stifler (@MWMan60) November 6, 2025

While slightly hyperbolic, Minneapolis has a 21 percent poverty rate, which is still pandemic levels, and here's a bit of history. Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has had three socialist mayors in the past. Its municipal building is still named for one of them, Frank P. Zeidler.

While New York City just elected first socialist mayor, Milwaukee's had 3 of them https://t.co/DmuxYX5Yri — Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) November 5, 2025

Milwaukee, like Minneapolis, also has a poverty rate north of 20 percent and some of the worst racial segregation in the country. Make of that what you will.

U.S. News and World Report ranked Minneapolis among the nation's 25 most dangerous places to live, with a violent crime rate of 1,164 per 100,000 (93 percent above the national average) and a property crime rate of 4,558 per 100,000 (113 percent above the national average).

It seems like neither MFTM nor AOM has any plans to address that crime or the poverty rate, however.

