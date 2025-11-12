The BBC Exposed: Network Was Warned Years Ago About 'Puff Pieces' on Men in Women's Sports

November is shaping up to be a bad month for the BBC. The month began with a whistleblower exposing how the network deceptively edited President Trump's January 6 remarks, a revelation that led to the ouster of two high-ranking staffers and an impending lawsuit from President Trump. The White House blasted the network for it, saying the move was "dishonest." The BBC is poised to issue an apology for it, too.

Advertisement

But that's not the only issue the BBC is facing. Townhall reported about the resurfaced report about its biased coverage of "trans women" (read: men) breastfeeding yesterday, where the network misrepresented a study that showed male "breast milk" was just as good as that produced by women.

There's also rampant anti-Israel bias at the network. They had to issue more than 200 corrections about the ongoing conflict in Israel since October 7, 2023. That's two corrections a week, on average. In thousands of pages of leaked documents, it was reported the network wanted to "minimise Israeli suffering" and "paint Israel as the aggressor" in the conflict.

Now there's even more info coming out about the BBC, this time about its biased coverage of trans athletes. Execs were warned, repeatedly, about such 'puff pieces' in letters going back at least five years.

New: The Telegraph has seen letters, going back five years, where BBC Sport chiefs were warned repeatedly by own staff about running celebratory ‘puff pieces’ on biological males in female sport – with next to no balancing coverage on the women affected https://t.co/8ARTb5MksT — Oliver Brown (@oliverbrown_tel) November 11, 2025

Here's more:

BBC bosses “ignored” warnings about pro-transgender bias in its sports coverage, The Telegraph can reveal. Messages seen by The Telegraph reveal that female staff repeatedly raised concerns over several years about the nature of reporting on gender issues. BBC Sport bosses were told almost five years ago that stories about trans athletes were often uncritical and celebratory “puff pieces”, while glossing over any potentially negative impact on women’s sports. However, insiders claim that the BBC persisted with overwhelmingly positive coverage of otherwise controversial athletes, including Lia Thomas, the biologically male swimmer, the weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, the cyclist Austin Killips and Imane Khelif, the boxer. Concerns were also raised about biologically male athletes who were referred to as transgender “females”, a practice that appeared to confuse sex for gender and to go against the BBC’s own style guide. BBC staff have reported feeling ignored and feeling unable to voice opinions that went against the prevailing orthodoxy of affirming transgender identity.

This is not surprising to anyone who has been paying attention to the legacy media, whether in the U.S. or across the pond.

Beating women on the sporting field isn't necessary for gender confused men or boys to enjoy sport, it's just plain old fashioned cheating. And taking women and girls places, scholarships, trophies and records is ritual humiliation. The loss of opportunities and fairness for… — Elizabeth Gregory 🎗 🇮🇪 🇦🇺 (@OzzyJellyEllie) November 11, 2025

It's misogyny, writ large. For years, the Left warned us about the "patriarchy" and told us men are toxic, abusive, and all potential rapists.

Then they turned around and let men who simply say they're women into our sports, locker rooms, restrooms, and safe spaces (including rape crisis shelters and hospital wards).

The ‘men are women…no debate’ has broken the trust in publicly funded media like BBC and NPR. These outlets are so incredibly biased and push outright nonsense that they are no longer fit for purpose. The public should not be forced to pay for these lies. — Kate (@katec1956) November 11, 2025

The public funds the BBC, with state-issued licenses. Last year, half a million British households canceled their BBC licenses in favor of YouTube and other streaming options. That's also bad news for the network.

Every real BBC journalist now busy leaking all the stuff they’ve suffered for the past five or so years

You have to laugh - there will be much more of this https://t.co/Cz1sTdFXIA — Francis Harris (@fharris2011) November 11, 2025

Advertisement

It's quite possible we're watching the collapse of the BBC happen in real time.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.