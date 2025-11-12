SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
Tipsheet

The BBC Exposed: Network Was Warned Years Ago About 'Puff Pieces' on Men in Women's Sports

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 12, 2025 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

November is shaping up to be a bad month for the BBC. The month began with a whistleblower exposing how the network deceptively edited President Trump's January 6 remarks, a revelation that led to the ouster of two high-ranking staffers and an impending lawsuit from President Trump. The White House blasted the network for it, saying the move was "dishonest." The BBC is poised to issue an apology for it, too.

But that's not the only issue the BBC is facing. Townhall reported about the resurfaced report about its biased coverage of "trans women" (read: men) breastfeeding yesterday, where the network misrepresented a study that showed male "breast milk" was just as good as that produced by women.

There's also rampant anti-Israel bias at the network. They had to issue more than 200 corrections about the ongoing conflict in Israel since October 7, 2023. That's two corrections a week, on average. In thousands of pages of leaked documents, it was reported the network wanted to "minimise Israeli suffering" and "paint Israel as the aggressor" in the conflict.

Now there's even more info coming out about the BBC, this time about its biased coverage of trans athletes. Execs were warned, repeatedly, about such 'puff pieces' in letters going back at least five years.

Here's more:

BBC bosses “ignored” warnings about pro-transgender bias in its sports coverage, The Telegraph can reveal.

Messages seen by The Telegraph reveal that female staff repeatedly raised concerns over several years about the nature of reporting on gender issues.

BBC Sport bosses were told almost five years ago that stories about trans athletes were often uncritical and celebratory “puff pieces”, while glossing over any potentially negative impact on women’s sports.

However, insiders claim that the BBC persisted with overwhelmingly positive coverage of otherwise controversial athletes, including Lia Thomas, the biologically male swimmer, the weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, the cyclist Austin Killips and Imane Khelif, the boxer.

Concerns were also raised about biologically male athletes who were referred to as transgender “females”, a practice that appeared to confuse sex for gender and to go against the BBC’s own style guide.

BBC staff have reported feeling ignored and feeling unable to voice opinions that went against the prevailing orthodoxy of affirming transgender identity.

Hakeem Jeffries' Reaction to This Dem Rep's Claim About the Senate Deal Exposes the Level of Dysfunction Matt Vespa
This is not surprising to anyone who has been paying attention to the legacy media, whether in the U.S. or across the pond.

It's misogyny, writ large. For years, the Left warned us about the "patriarchy" and told us men are toxic, abusive, and all potential rapists.

Then they turned around and let men who simply say they're women into our sports, locker rooms, restrooms, and safe spaces (including rape crisis shelters and hospital wards).

The public funds the BBC, with state-issued licenses. Last year, half a million British households canceled their BBC licenses in favor of YouTube and other streaming options. That's also bad news for the network.

It's quite possible we're watching the collapse of the BBC happen in real time.

