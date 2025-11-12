Trump Says He's Obligated to Sue This Outlet Over Their Outrageous J6 Editing Scandal

President Trump said it’s his obligation to sue the BBC over their recent scandal involving their deceptive editing of his speech, which he gave right before rioting broke out around the Capitol Building on January 6. The British outlet, already hammered for pushing Hamas propaganda and other anti-Israel trash, has two top executives resign over this circus. The president promises to sue, saying this legal action would make the lawsuit against CBS look like peanuts in an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham (via NYT):

For the BBC, President Trump’s threat of a $1 billion lawsuit has thrust the already-reeling British broadcaster into uncharted territory. For its American media counterparts, being threatened by the litigious president is familiar terrain. The record of Mr. Trump’s litigation in the United States offers both hope and warning to the BBC, which has been convulsed by the resignation of two top executives, and by uncomfortable questions about its journalism. As in some of the American cases, lawyers said, Mr. Trump would face formidable hurdles if a suit ever went to trial. He would have to persuade a court that a misleadingly edited clip in a BBC documentary caused him to “suffer overwhelming financial and reputational harm,” as his lawyer claimed in a letter to the BBC on Sunday. While the broadcaster has yet to issue a formal reply to Mr. Trump, its board chair, Samir Shah, has apologized for the splicing together of footage of the president’s speech on Jan. 6, 2021, in a way that suggested a more direct link between his words and the insurrection at the Capitol hours later.

Yeah, we don’t care if Trump wins or not. The president would love to win, obviously, but the process is the punishment.

Happy hunting, Mr. President. Also, here’s the clip he’s referring to—it’s outrageous.

