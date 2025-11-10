Will the BBC Issue an Apology for 'Dishonest' Edit of President Trump's Speech?

Last week, a whistleblower revealed the BBC had deceptively edited a speech by President Donald Trump. In that edit, they made it seem like President Trump was inciting the insurrection on January 6, 2021 by splicing together to different segments of his remarks.

Advertisement

Here's what Townhall reported at the time:

The BBC deceptively edited video footage of President Donald Trump’s speech at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, to make it appear as if he encouraged attendees to riot, according to a whistleblower. Legacy media outlets and Democratic politicians have been using the riot to attack Trump and his followers over the past five years. Democrats jumped on the opportunity to spread the false narrative that the president incited the violence. Now, it has been revealed that the BBC blatantly lied to its audience to smear Trump and his voters, according to a new report from The Telegraph.

In the aftermath of that revelation, the BBC's director, Tim Davie, and head of news, Deborah Turness, have both resigned.

In a statement issued Sunday evening, Davie said, "Like all public organisations, the BBC is not perfect, and we must always be open, transparent and accountable. While not being the only reason, the current debate around BBC News has understandably contributed to my decision. Overall the BBC is delivering well, but there have been some mistakes made and as director general I have to take ultimate responsibility."

Turness issued her own statement, saying "In public life leaders need to be fully accountable, and that is why I am stepping down. While mistakes have been made, I want to be absolutely clear recent allegations that BBC News is institutionally biased are wrong."

She added that the scandal has "reached a stage where it is causing damage to the BBC" and that "the buck stops with me."

Now the BBC is preparing to apologize.

BBC Plans Apology Over "Dishonest" Trump Edit, As UK Minister Says Incident Is "Incredibly Serious" https://t.co/CTxhEKiUTK — Deadline (@DEADLINE) November 9, 2025

Here's more:

The BBC is planning to apologize after being accused of selectively editing Donald Trump‘s January 6 speech to make it appear as if the president was encouraging the 2021 Capitol riot. On Monday, chair Samir Shah will write to UK Parliament’s Culture, Media and Sport Committee to admit that a 2024 BBC Panorama film should not have altered Trump’s speech in the way it did. The change was attacked as “dishonest” by the White House. Shah is expected to tell lawmakers that the BBC has reviewed the Trump edit again in light of audience complaints in recent days, Deadline understands. Shah is expected to acknowledge that Panorama could have been clearer that Trump’s speech was changed, but he will say there was no intention to mislead viewers.

Advertisement

U.K. culture secretary Lisa Nandy told the BBC, "What tends to happen at the BBC is that decisions about editorial standards, editorial guidelines, the sort of language that is used in reporting, is entirely inconsistent. It doesn’t always meet the highest standards. It’s not always well thought through, and often it’s left to individual journalists or news readers to make decisions."

The Trump administration blasted the edit. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "This purposefully dishonest, selectively edited clip by the BBC is further evidence that they are total, 100% fake news that should no longer be worth the time on the television screens of the great people of the United Kingdom."

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.