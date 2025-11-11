VIP
The Shutdown Was a Humiliating Experience for Democrats
Tipsheet

The BBC's Lies Extend Beyond Deceptive Edits of Trump Speeches

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 11, 2025 11:00 AM
Townhall Media

The BBC has been in the news lately for a deceptive edit of President Trump's speech, a move that led to the resignation of two BBC executives, and the network is poised to issue an apology. But it's not the first time the BBC has done away with ethics and basic journalistic tenets in favor of a political agenda.

For years, the Left has been all-in on trans ideology to the detriment of women and children. In 2021, U.K. health officials launched a war on breast milk in the name of "trans inclusivity," and according to The New York Post, officials told nurses to substitute the terms "breast milk" and "breastfeeding" for the Orwellian (and women-erasing) terms "chest milk" and "feeding parent."

That preceded a push to let "trans women" (read: men) "chestfeed" children using a combination of drugs and hormones to induce a form of pseudo lactation. Last year, a U.K. official said that "chest milk" was just as safe and healthy as the milk produced by a woman who'd given birth.

Turns out that was a lie, and the BBC is once again caught in a case of journalistic malpractice.

Here's more:

This is important because it’s the precise moment confusion started to take hold. Because Dr James sets out to treat all milk, from either males or females, as ‘equal’, she is then able to interchange the evidence she presents between evidence that supports female milk and male milk. And then so did the press.

When asked by COT about the safety of ‘drug induced secretions’ from men being given to babies, Dr James replies, “Although formula milk provides safe and effective full nutrition for infants, there is clear and overwhelming evidence that human milk is the ideal food for infants when this can be provided.” And she adds a link to the World Health Organisation page on breastfeeding.

But this page on breastfeeding is not about ‘human milk’ - it’s about milk from women (female people!) and contains no reference to milk from men.

In spite of this, on the BBC News piece last night, the presenter said in her opening remarks:

“Transgender women’s milk is just as good for babies as breastmilk - that’s according to a letter from the medical director at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust…The trust referred to studies and World Health Organisation guidance, including one case which found what it called no observable effects in babies fed by induced lactation.”

But it gets even worse. The BBC interviewed researcher Kate Luxion, who claimed that the "milk" produced by men was of "higher quality" than that produced by women because the study noted it contained "values of protein, fat, lactose, and calorie content at or above those of standard term milk."

That study was also based on just one "lactating man."

Hill notes that the BBC later admitted the report was "inaccurate and misleading"

It's a basic biological fact that men lack the physiology to produce breast milk. Women have the tissue and glands meant to produce that milk following a pregnancy; men's breast tissue lacks those glands.

There are only a few studies showing the safety and efficacy of such treatment, and the risks of exposing infants to the high levels of hormones required to induce lactation in men, including estrogen/progesterone and a galactagogue like domperidone (which promotes lactation in women).

