You Will Love What Happened to These Executives After BBC Was Caught Doctoring Trump Footage

We can file this one under “We love to see it.” Top BBC executives have resigned after it was revealed that the network doctored footage of President Donald Trump’s speech on January 6, 2021, to make it appear as if he encouraged his supporters to riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.

A report from The Telegraph exposed the effort to deceive the BBC’s readers into believing Trump incited the riot — which Democrats have been using since then to attack Trump and his supporters.

From NBC News:

The head of the BBC and the British broadcaster’s top news executive both resigned Sunday after criticism of the way the organization edited a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump. The BBC said Director-General Tim Davie and news CEO Deborah Turness had both decided to leave the corporation. Britain’s public broadcaster has been criticized for editing a speech Trump made on Jan. 6, 2021, before protesters attacked the Capitol in Washington. Critics said that the way the speech was edited for a BBC documentary last year was misleading and cut out a section where Trump said that he wanted supporters to demonstrate peacefully. In a letter to staff, Davie said quitting the job after five years “is entirely my decision.” “Overall the BBC is delivering well, but there have been some mistakes made and as director-general I have to take ultimate responsibility,” Davie said.

Trump sued ABC News and won a $16m settlement.



Trump sued CBS News and won a $30m settlement.



Head of BBC resignedly in disgrace to avoid Trump lawsuit.



IMAGINE IF LEGACY MEDIA ORGS JUST TOLD THE TRUTH ABOUT TRUMP

Turness acknowledged that the revelation “has reached a stage where it is causing damage to the BBC” and that “leaders need to be fully accountable,” which is why she has chosen to resign.

On its Panorama program, the BBC showed a video showing Trump saying, “We’re gonna walk down to the Capitol and I’ll be with you and we fight. We fight like hell.”

I am actually a huge fan of the BBC or at least what it used to be. This recent scandal and the new information that is being revealed about BBC bias on other matters such as immigration, gender ideology etc explain very clearly why our country is where it is.



The simple fact is… — Konstantin Kisin (@KonstantinKisin) November 10, 2025

However, the line “fight like hell” comes about 54 minutes after the president told his supporters they would walk down to the Capitol building.

Here’s what the BBC cut out: “We are gonna walk down to the Capitol and I’ll be with you. I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

The doctoring of the footage was exposed by a whistleblower at the BBC. Michael Prescott, an editorial adviser, noted that Panorama had “spliced together two clips from separate parts of his speech” to mislead viewers.

Since two seconds after the riot ended, leftist media figures and politicians sought to blame the president for the violence. Democrats even tried impeaching him over the matter — even after he was out of office.

Yet, it was always a lie — and the BBC revelation further shows that it was a deliberate deception similar to the “fine people” hoax. It’s ecnouraging to see some accountability in this instance. But it raises a question: How many other times has the BBC and other left-leaning media outlets brazenly lied about their political opponents and gotten away with it?