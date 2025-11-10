VIP
Normal People Don't Care About Republican Infighting
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
Did This Senator Say the Quiet Part Out Loud About Why the Schumer...
What These Commanders Fans Did to Trump on Sunday Was Disgusting
This Is What Trump Had to Say to Air Traffic Controllers Who Stayed...
Supreme Court Just Made a Huge Decision on Same-Sex Marriage
Will the BBC Issue an Apology for 'Dishonest' Edit of President Trump's Speech?
Three Young Muslim Women Arrested for Plotting Paris Terror Attacks
'Insanely Irresponsible:' Scott Jennings Blasts Democrats' Over 'Purely Political' Schumer...
Here's the New Narrative Forming Around the Senate Deal to End the Schumer...
Chris Murphy Laments the End of the Schumer Shutdown
Georgia Police Officer Under Investigation for 'Misgendering' a Man Using Library's Women'...
President Trump Pardons Rudy Giuliani and Others Accused of Trying to Overturn 2020...
Forty Days Wasted
Tipsheet

You Will Love What Happened to These Executives After BBC Was Caught Doctoring Trump Footage

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | November 10, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

We can file this one under “We love to see it.” Top BBC executives have resigned after it was revealed that the network doctored footage of President Donald Trump’s speech on January 6, 2021, to make it appear as if he encouraged his supporters to riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.

Advertisement

A report from The Telegraph exposed the effort to deceive the BBC’s readers into believing Trump incited the riot — which Democrats have been using since then to attack Trump and his supporters.

From NBC News:

The head of the BBC and the British broadcaster’s top news executive both resigned Sunday after criticism of the way the organization edited a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The BBC said Director-General Tim Davie and news CEO Deborah Turness had both decided to leave the corporation.

Britain’s public broadcaster has been criticized for editing a speech Trump made on Jan. 6, 2021, before protesters attacked the Capitol in Washington.

Critics said that the way the speech was edited for a BBC documentary last year was misleading and cut out a section where Trump said that he wanted supporters to demonstrate peacefully.

In a letter to staff, Davie said quitting the job after five years “is entirely my decision.”

“Overall the BBC is delivering well, but there have been some mistakes made and as director-general I have to take ultimate responsibility,” Davie said.

Recommended

This Is What Trump Had to Say to Air Traffic Controllers Who Stayed Home During Schumer Shutdown Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP JANUARY 6 LAWSUIT MEDIA BIAS

Turness acknowledged that the revelation “has reached a stage where it is causing damage to the BBC” and that “leaders need to be fully accountable,” which is why she has chosen to resign. 

On its Panorama program, the BBC showed a video showing Trump saying, “We’re gonna walk down to the Capitol and I’ll be with you and we fight. We fight like hell.”

However, the line “fight like hell” comes about 54 minutes after the president told his supporters they would walk down to the Capitol building.

Here’s what the BBC cut out: “We are gonna walk down to the Capitol and I’ll be with you. I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

The doctoring of the footage was exposed by a whistleblower at the BBC. Michael Prescott, an editorial adviser, noted that Panorama had “spliced together two clips from separate parts of his speech” to mislead viewers.

Advertisement

Since two seconds after the riot ended, leftist media figures and politicians sought to blame the president for the violence. Democrats even tried impeaching him over the matter — even after he was out of office.

Yet, it was always a lie — and the BBC revelation further shows that it was a deliberate deception similar to the “fine people” hoax. It’s ecnouraging to see some accountability in this instance. But it raises a question: How many other times has the BBC and other left-leaning media outlets brazenly lied about their political opponents and gotten away with it?

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Is What Trump Had to Say to Air Traffic Controllers Who Stayed Home During Schumer Shutdown Jeff Charles
Here's the New Narrative Forming Around the Senate Deal to End the Schumer Shutdown Amy Curtis
Maybe Totally Legalizing Vice Was Not Such a Great Idea After All Kurt Schlichter
Did This Senator Say the Quiet Part Out Loud About Why the Schumer Shutdown Is Failing Matt Vespa
Supreme Court Just Made a Huge Decision on Same-Sex Marriage Jeff Charles
What These Commanders Fans Did to Trump on Sunday Was Disgusting Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Is What Trump Had to Say to Air Traffic Controllers Who Stayed Home During Schumer Shutdown Jeff Charles
Advertisement