'A Radical Left Earthquake Just Hit America:' NRCC Launches Early Midterm Ad Tying Democrats to Mamdani

Last night, Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani won the election and will be the next Mayor of New York. That move was part of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) agenda to install socialists across the country in order to destroy America and rebuild it as their socialist utopia.

Across the country, Democrats are using the Mamdani effect to embrace radical policies like Medicare for All, trans rights, and defunding the police to catapult socialists into office. Mamdani's victory speech was terrifying, and his promise of "cheaper" groceries, injecting government in every aspect of our lives, and "free" busing will do untold damage to the Big Apple.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is really hammering Mamdani and his fellow Democrats for pushing to defund the police. As we've seen countless times, the Democratic Party's deliberate soft-on-crime policies lead to innocent people being hurt and killed, and the NRCC is warning these policies will come to your city sooner rather than later.

A socialist earthquake just rocked New York, sending shockwaves nationwide



House Democrats championed radical socialist Zohran Mamdani. Now his toxic Defund the Police agenda will haunt every swing district race



Ad launching today 🎥 pic.twitter.com/nc6XIUe1ZH — NRCC (@NRCC) November 5, 2025

"A radical Left earthquake just hit America," the ad says. "The epicenter? New York. The new socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, built his movement on defunding the police and abolishing ICE."

"Now the socialists are celebrating. They call it progress. We call it chaos," the ad continues. Then it warned the agenda wouldn't stop at defunding the police. "Bureaucrats instead of doctors. Social workers instead of cops. This is the future House Democrats want, and you're city could be next."

"Stop socialism. Stop Democrats," the ad concludes.

The NRCC plans to link vulnerable House Democrats to Mamdani ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Here's more from Fox News:

Jeffries, the top Democrat in the chamber, endorsed Mamdani last week, nearly four months after Mamdani sent political shock waves across the nation with his convincing win over former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and nine other candidates to capture the Democratic Party's mayoral nomination. Since Mamdani's primary victory, Republicans have repeatedly aimed to make the now-34-year-old Ugandan-born state lawmaker from New York City the new face of the Democratic Party, as they work to characterize Democrats as far-left socialists. Mamdani defeated Cuomo and two-time Republican mayoral nominee Curtis Sliwa in Tuesday's election, making history as the first Muslim and first millennial mayor of the nation's most populous city.

DNC Chair Ken Martin said the Democrats are the "big tent party" and that from "New Jersey and Virginia and New York, to Georgia and beyond, Democrats ran campaigns relentlessly focused on costs and affordability." Of course, anyone who is paying attention knows that Mamdani's plans to make things "affordable" will cost New York taxpayers a pretty penny. His "cheaper" grocery plan will cost at least $60 million, and "free" busing will cost $700 million.

The NRCC plans to run this ad in districts with Democrats up for election next year, including:

Josh Harder (CA-09), Adam Gray (CA-13), George Whitesides (CA-27), Derek Tran (CA-45), Dave Min (CA-47), Darren Soto (FL-09), Jared Moskowitz (FL-23), Frank Mrvan (IN-01), Jared Golden (ME-02), Kristen McDonald Rivet (MI-08), Don Davis (NC-01), OPEN (NH-01), Nellie Pou (NJ-09), Gabe Vasquez (NM-02), Dina Titus (NV-01), Susie Lee (NV-03), Steven Horsford (NV-04), Tom Suozzi (NY-03), Laura Gillen (NY-04), Josh Riley (NY-19), Marcy Kaptur (OH-09), Emilia Sykes (OH-13), OPEN (TX-09), Henry Cuellar (TX-28), Julie Johnson (TX-32), Vicente Gonzalez (TX-34), OPEN (TX-35), Eugene Vindman (VA-07) and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA-03).

The NRCC will also air the ads in districts where they believe Republicans are vulnerable. That includes:

Nick Begich (AK-AL), OPEN (AZ-01), Juan Ciscomani (AZ-06), David Valadao (CA-22), Young Kim (CA-40), Ken Calvert (CA-41), Gabe Evans (CO-08), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-01), Zach Nunn (IA-03), Tom Barrett (MI-07), OPEN (MI-10), OPEN (NE-02), Tom Kean, Jr. (NJ-07), Mike Lawler (NY-17), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01), Ryan Mackenzie (PA-07), Rob Bresnahan (PA-08), Scott Perry (PA-10), Scott Perry, (PA-10), Jen Kiggans (VA-02) and Derrick Van Orden (WI-03).

Democrats need to win back just three seats to regain the majority.

