Hakeem Jeffries' Shutdown Narrative Got Bodied by CNN Last Night
One Thing to Keep in Mind About Last Night's Blowout GOP Losses
Someone Hijacked the Screen at Mamdani HQ's Victory Party...the Image Posted Was Hilarious
Speaker Johnson Plans to Go Around Schumer to End Shutdown Fight
Chuck Schumer Just Pulled Off an Unprecedented Feat
Judge's Undisclosed Donations Complicate Parents' Fight for Custody of Their Children
Jimmy Kimmel Hosts SNAP Food Bank Instead of Paying His Fair Share
Good Luck, NYC: Mamdani Pivots to Promising 'Cheaper' Groceries (Remember 'Cheaper' Health...
Barr Attacks Working-Class Roots of GOP Rival Nate Morris — and It Backfires
Giffords.org Celebrates Victory of Democrats Who Endorsed Political Gun Violence
Polling Missed It. Emotion Didn’t.
VIP
Messianic Leftism
Karine Jean-Pierre Left the Dem Party to Become an Independent. Cue the Sound...
Mamdani Win Will Ravage Entire State
Tipsheet

Mamdani's Victory Speech Was Terrifying

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 05, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Proud democratic socialist, Zohran Mamdani, took to celebrate his astonishing political upset in New York City, Tuesday night. His victory speech was nothing short of terrifying, as he discussed his future reign in America's largest city.

Advertisement

“As Eugene Debs once said, I can see the dawn of a better day for humanity,” Mamdani said to kick off his victory speech.

“I am Muslim. I am a democratic socialist. And most damning of all, I refuse to apologize for any of this.” 

Mamdani went on to celebrate his now twice-defeated rival, former governor Andrew Cuomo, once in the Democratic primary, and then yet again on Election Day.

“My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty,” Mamdani said. “I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best in private life. But let tonight be the final time I utter his name.”

The Republican, Curtis Sliwa, wasn’t even mentioned by name by Mamdani after his abysmal showing, earning less than 8 percent of the vote. But even if Sliwa had dropped out and his supporters had rallied behind Cuomo, Mamdani still would have won.

The socialist directly addressed President Trump, who has been severely critical of Mamdani, going so far as to threaten to pull federal funding from NYC upon his victory. He has continued to label Mamdani a communist, and even chose to endorse Cuomo over the Republican candidate in the race. 

“If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him,” Mamdani said. “And if there is any way to defeat a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power.”

Recommended

Chuck Schumer Just Pulled Off an Unprecedented Feat Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

“This is not only how we stop Trump ‒ it’s how we stop the next one. So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up.”

"We will hold bad landlords to account, because the Donald Trumps of our city have grown far too comfortable taking advantage of their tenants. We will put an end to the culture of corruption that has allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks. We will stand alongside unions and expand labor protections because we know, just as Donald Trump does, that when working people have ironclad rights, the bosses who seek to extort them become very small indeed." Mamdani continued. "New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and as of tonight, led by an immigrant. So hear me, President Trump, when I say this, to get through any of us, you will have to get through all of us."

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chuck Schumer Just Pulled Off an Unprecedented Feat Jeff Charles
One Thing to Keep in Mind About Last Night's Blowout GOP Losses Matt Vespa
Someone Hijacked the Screen at Mamdani HQ's Victory Party...the Image Posted Was Hilarious Matt Vespa
The Night America Chose Chaos Over Clarity Kevin McCullough
Good Luck, NYC: Mamdani Pivots to Promising 'Cheaper' Groceries (Remember 'Cheaper' Health Insurance?) Amy Curtis
Jimmy Kimmel Hosts SNAP Food Bank Instead of Paying His Fair Share Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Chuck Schumer Just Pulled Off an Unprecedented Feat Jeff Charles
Advertisement