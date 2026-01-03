The Reactions to Venezuela's TEMU Air Defense Are Hilarious

It was supposed to be some iron dome to fend off American air capabilities. Venezuela’s layered air defense was supposedly going to protect it from the US Air Force. It did absolutely nothing. Most of it was Russian-made junk, apparently. American air and ground forces attacked the Latin American nation with impunity. Our air assets pummeled Caracas from the air, while our Delta Force operatives were able to rush in and snatch Nicolas Maduro and his wife. They’re now in the United States, where the former Venezuelan president faces a slew of charges, including narco-trafficking.

Looks like a Buk-M2E was completely destroyed at Generalissimo Francisco de Miranda Air Base. https://t.co/ISPLXxTo8y pic.twitter.com/IdoPx80TiM — SA Defensa (@SA_Defensa) January 3, 2026

“Experts had warned that Venezuela's layered air-defence network could complicate US air operations”



Lockheed Martin: https://t.co/Pl4LBFR0BO pic.twitter.com/4vvAA8mjwM — Sunny (@sunnyright) January 3, 2026

Still, the memes from the Temu air defenses Venezuela had are epic:

Russian air defense in Venezuela pic.twitter.com/wufH0TByPv — Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) January 3, 2026

Live shot: Russian air defenses protecting Caracas.

pic.twitter.com/C9Wq1YMEQ4 — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) January 3, 2026