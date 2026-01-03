Scott Jennings' Reaction to Trump's Invasion of Venezuela Has Been Pure Gold
The Reactions to Venezuela's TEMU Air Defense Are Hilarious

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 03, 2026 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Fernando Llano

It was supposed to be some iron dome to fend off American air capabilities. Venezuela’s layered air defense was supposedly going to protect it from the US Air Force. It did absolutely nothing. Most of it was Russian-made junk, apparently. American air and ground forces attacked the Latin American nation with impunity. Our air assets pummeled Caracas from the air, while our Delta Force operatives were able to rush in and snatch Nicolas Maduro and his wife. They’re now in the United States, where the former Venezuelan president faces a slew of charges, including narco-trafficking. 

Still, the memes from the Temu air defenses Venezuela had are epic:

