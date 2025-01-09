Why a Mizzou College Professor Deleted This Tweet About James Woods
Watch a CA Woman Confront Gavin Newsom on Why Fire Hydrants Ran Out of Water

Matt Vespa
January 09, 2025
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

 A California woman couldn’t let this opportunity pass her by. Gov. Gavin Newsom works for her, and she would give him a piece of her mind. Wildfires have devastated Los Angeles County. Whole communities have been wiped off the face of the Earth. Pacific Palisades, Malibu—they’re all gone. There are multiple fires, all of which have yet to be contained. In all, nearly 30,000 acres have been torched, thousands of buildings destroyed, and at least five reported deaths.  

I’m shocked the state police allowed this woman to bum-rush the governor as he was leaving a devastating scene. The woman was aggressive, as she was entitled to be given the circumstances of what Newsom would do next. Also, why wasn’t there any water in the fire hydrants? Will it be different the next time a wildfire breaks out in California?  

The governor was rattled, trying to deflect by saying he’s been trying to call President Joe Biden multiple times but is having trouble getting through. He claimed to be on the phone trying to mobilize and secure resources for the rebuild, but this woman wasn’t having any of it. Every person on her street is now homeless, with their children’s school totally destroyed. The woman demanded that whatever call Newsom was placing be put on speakerphone.

"Can I hear your call? Because I don't believe it," said the woman. 

"Why is the president not taking your call?"

The lack of water has been a focal point of much criticism, along with the LAFD’s unpreparedness to combat the fires. These fires are officially the costliest in American history. 

