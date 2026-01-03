The Reactions to Venezuela's TEMU Air Defense Are Hilarious
On Venezuela, Scott Jennings Reminds Us Just How 'Dumb and Dishonest' Joe Biden Was

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 03, 2026 5:15 PM
The Left's meltdowns over the Trump administration's strikes on Venezuela and our ouster of Nicholas Maduro have been glorious to behold. President Trump knows how to poke them in the eye, too. Earlier, he dubbed the administration's actions in Venezuela a corollary of the Monroe Doctrine, the "Donroe Doctrine."

All the right people, including New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, are distraught that one of their socialist comrades is no longer in power. As Townhall pointed out, the Biden administration issued a warrant for Maduro back in 2020. It condemned his fake "reelection" last year, saying his opponent was the rightful leader of the South American nation.

This was a legal military operation, and the vast majority of presidents have carried out similar ones in the past. And conservatives are celebrating the fact that President Trump moved to strike a blow not only to Venezuela, but to both Iran and China (which had a delegation on Venezuela when the strikes happened) by proxy. Trump also issued a warning to Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, telling him he had better stop exporting cocaine to the United States or he needs to "watch his ass."

CNN contributor and Salem Radio host Scott Jennings had many priceless reactions to the strikes in Venezuela. He noted that Maduro was the first and only Venezuelan that Democrats didn't want brought to the U.S., and he dunked on the U.K. for withholding intel from the U.S. over the narco-terrorist boat strikes writing, "Man this really slowed us down."

But he also made a very astute observation about the utter failure of the Biden administration to fulfill Biden's promise to the people of Venezuela.

On June 21, 2020, Joe Biden attacked Trump over Maduro, writing on X, "Trump talks tough on Venezuela, but admires thugs and dictators like Nicolas Maduro. As President, I will stand with the Venezuelan people and for democracy."

As mentioned above, the Biden administration said Maduro stole the 2024 election and refused to recognize his presidency, but the Biden administration did nothing to stop or remove Maduro from office.

President Trump did that, and did it so well that not a single American service member was wounded.

Jennings couldn't resist dragging Biden over this post, which aged like milk in the July sun.

"Kind of wild just how dumb and dishonest he was."

And if you want to remember just how "tough" Biden was in standing up to Maduro, recall that the Biden administration attempted to bribe Maduro into holding free elections.

According to The Washington Post, the administration tried a "new approach: a deal. In closed-door talks in Qatar, U.S. negotiators agreed to suspend crippling sanctions on Venezuela’s state-run oil and gas industry in exchange for Maduro’s promise to hold a competitive, internationally monitored presidential election this year."

The Washington Post continued, calling the move "broader and bolder" than initially thought. "But the administration’s offer was even broader and bolder than initially revealed, according to a draft document obtained by The Post. If Maduro complied with all its terms, the United States would lift virtually all of the economic and financial sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

"The Qatar talks led to a breakthrough agreement between the Maduro government and the opposition, in which Maduro pledged to allow parties to run the candidates of their choice, invite international observers and set a date for the election."

In return, Maduro pocketed the money and still stole the election.

So tough, Joe.

Now, President Trump has shown he doesn't "admire" Maduro and has ousted the dictator, something the Biden administration failed to do.

"Dumb and dishonest" barely scratches the surface of the Biden administration.

