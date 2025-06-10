Trump Issues Another Warning: We Aren’t Playing Around
Newsom Tried to Lie About Trump and Got Crushed With Receipts

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 10, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is doing everything he can to blame his leadership failures on President Donald Trump, including making things up. 

Newsom claims he didn't have a phone call with Trump about the ongoing riots and violence in Los Angeles. 

Except he did. Here are the receipts:

"First call was not picked up. Second call, Gavin picked up, we spoke for 16 minutes. I told him to, essentially, “get his ass in gear,” and stop the Riots, which were out of control. More than anything else, this shows what a liar he is - Said I never called. Here is the evidence," Trump said. 

Meanwhile, Newsom has filed a lawsuit to stop the lawful deployment of U.S. Marines to protect federal assets in the area. 

"Due to increased threats to federal law enforcement officers and federal buildings, approximately 700 active-duty U.S. Marines from Camp Pendleton are being deployed to Los Angeles to restore order," Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said late Monday. "We have an obligation to defend federal law enforcement officers - even if Gavin Newsom will not."

"Federal troops have been sent to physically protect ICE officers from violent and deadly assault. Your lies continue to stoke violent insurrection," White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said in response to Newsom. 

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents continue to arrest criminal aliens in Los Angeles and elsewhere. According to President Trump, there are no plans to slow down his popular deportation agenda. 

