The Nicolas Maduro Memes Are Already Here

After the news came of the early morning raid by U.S. forces to capture Nicolas Maduro, the memes quickly followed. We’ve curated some of the best for your enjoyment:
POV: You're Nicholas Maduro pic.twitter.com/4skNU1ZNNi— nik0p0l (@nik0p0l5) January 3, 2026
Hegseth showing up to Mar-a-Lago with Maduro pic.twitter.com/WXyHQSb1Sc— ꓕNIOԀꓤƎ⅁⅁Iꓤꓕ (@Grxit) January 3, 2026
Rubio realizing he’s going to be president of Venezuela, governor of Cuba, and the Shah of Iran.— Antonio García Martínez (agm.eth) (@antoniogm) January 3, 2026
Tl;dr for the past 12 hours: pic.twitter.com/NcHaqSLrKw— Alaric The Barbarian (@0xAlaric) January 3, 2026
Venezuelan anti aircraft defenses are firing on all cylinders pic.twitter.com/HhFeHoYAxk— captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) January 3, 2026
*hears fortunate son in the distance*— ₩₳Ɽ ₱₳₮Ⱨ (@WarPath2pt0) January 3, 2026
*realizes it's not distant*
Third-world dictatorship fans seeing two of their favorite countries go down in one week— Templarpilled (@Templarpilled) January 3, 2026
Born too late to explore the globe.— Sólionath (@Anarseldain) January 3, 2026
Born too early to explore the stars while I’m still young.
Born just in time to watch Trump perpwalk Maduro like a dog (preferably in chains) as punishment for being a John Lennon fan.
GOD BLESS THE US ARMED FORCES— Hole Man (@TheHoleMan22) January 3, 2026
American socialists who live in a mansion when a unpopular tyrant dictator gets toppled (they would 100% support the move if he was right wing)— Rock Solid (@ShitpostRock) January 3, 2026
The guys driving back over the border while Maduro and his wife are bound in the trunk— Doc Strangelove (@DocStrangelove2) January 3, 2026
Maduro waking up to 6 deltas pointing guns at him, and chunks of Hugo Chavez flying outside the window— Kama (@Kama_Kamilia) January 3, 2026
Ya boy got nabbed in three hours flat😭 socialists are so embarrassing lmao— ☀️AliquisNovus☀️ (@PalmyrPar) January 3, 2026
“We can’t be getting bombed, there is nothing on FlightRadar!”— Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) January 3, 2026
Venezuelans after they got dogwalked and their President kidnapped in the span of like three hours.— Comrade Stump (@GranTorinoDSA) January 3, 2026
This is how Redditors must feel when they watch a Marvel movie and all their favorite action figures show up.— Spike (@spikesguides) January 3, 2026
The best part about this? Rand Paul and Thomas massie weren't awake to make the dumbest posts you've ever seen and ruin the night for everyone— 1611 Populist (@KJVPopulist) January 3, 2026
