Another Anti-Trump Talking Point Just Evaporated Following Trump's Removal of Maduro

Let the man cook and see what he serves. It’s not that hard. When conservatives went crazy on Joe Biden, it was over things he deserved to be raked over the coals with, like being half-brain dead, letting Afghanistan collapse, letting inflation run amok, and permitting third-world migrants to invade and trash the country. Meanwhile, Trump has removed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on narcotics charges, among other things, and the Democrats are going nuts.

First, there’s precedent: We did this to Noriega in Panama. Sure, there was some heartburn from other countries, but we’re the United States. Sorry, not sorry. But most importantly, this action permitted by the ‘Donroe Doctrine’ eviscerated yet another anti-Trump narrative: Trump wants to be just like Maduro. Um, Trump ordered Delta Force to depose him, you clowns.

Last, it’s astounding that the usual suspects are melting down over our Venezuelan action but were calm as Hindu cows when Hamas slaughtered 1,200 Israelis, Russia invaded Ukraine, and Russia annexed Crimea. As for international law and respect for it, in general, these people wanted to jail Trump without charge for the entirety of Biden’s presidency. Oh, and we haven’t forgotten their urging to our troops to disobey orders from their commander-in-chief.

The hypocrisy remains undefeated, though they’re also all idiots, and I was told not to make fun of ‘God’s special people’ growing up.

That’s over with now. Stone the Democrats and their trash narratives. They always age like milk, don’t they?

