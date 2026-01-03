So, That's How Delta Force Was Able to Capture Maduro So Easily
The Reactions to Venezuela's TEMU Air Defense Are Hilarious
Scott Jennings' Reaction to Trump's Invasion of Venezuela Has Been Pure Gold
VIP
Electing Socialists Is Easy. Removing Them Is Not.
Is This HHS Spending Why Wisconsin Democrats Are Hiding the State's Voter and...
Commie Mamdani Condemns Ouster of Maduro As Violation of 'International Law'
On Venezuela, Scott Jennings Reminds Us Just How 'Dumb and Dishonest' Joe Biden...
Somali Embassy in Serbia Loses It as Fraud Reporting Hits Home
Convicted Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan Resigns (and Plays the Victim)
After Ousting Maduro, President Trump Gives Colombia's President Gustavo Petro a Warning
Two Bronx Men Indicted in Gang War Killing of 16-Year-Old Nisayah Sanchez
VIP
The Maduro Raid Has Keith Olbermann Crying Again
Trump Watched Venezuelan Operation in Real Time
Trump Got Interviewed Just After the Maduro Raid and It Was Eye-Opening
Tipsheet

Another Anti-Trump Talking Point Just Evaporated Following Trump's Removal of Maduro

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 03, 2026 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Let the man cook and see what he serves. It’s not that hard. When conservatives went crazy on Joe Biden, it was over things he deserved to be raked over the coals with, like being half-brain dead, letting Afghanistan collapse, letting inflation run amok, and permitting third-world migrants to invade and trash the country. Meanwhile, Trump has removed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on narcotics charges, among other things, and the Democrats are going nuts. 

Advertisement

First, there’s precedent: We did this to Noriega in Panama. Sure, there was some heartburn from other countries, but we’re the United States. Sorry, not sorry. But most importantly, this action permitted by the ‘Donroe Doctrine’ eviscerated yet another anti-Trump narrative: Trump wants to be just like Maduro. Um, Trump ordered Delta Force to depose him, you clowns.  

Last, it’s astounding that the usual suspects are melting down over our Venezuelan action but were calm as Hindu cows when Hamas slaughtered 1,200 Israelis, Russia invaded Ukraine, and Russia annexed Crimea. As for international law and respect for it, in general, these people wanted to jail Trump without charge for the entirety of Biden’s presidency. Oh, and we haven’t forgotten their urging to our troops to disobey orders from their commander-in-chief.  

Recommended

So, That's How Delta Force Was Able to Capture Maduro So Easily Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

AFGHANISTAN DONALD TRUMP INFLATION JOE BIDEN VENEZUELA

The hypocrisy remains undefeated, though they’re also all idiots, and I was told not to make fun of ‘God’s special people’ growing up. 

That’s over with now. Stone the Democrats and their trash narratives. They always age like milk, don’t they? 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 for 74% off your VIP membership!

Merry Christmas!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That's How Delta Force Was Able to Capture Maduro So Easily Matt Vespa
The Reactions to Venezuela's TEMU Air Defense Are Hilarious Matt Vespa
On Venezuela, Scott Jennings Reminds Us Just How 'Dumb and Dishonest' Joe Biden Was Amy Curtis
The Nicolas Maduro Memes Are Already Here Joseph Chalfant
Scott Jennings' Reaction to Trump's Invasion of Venezuela Has Been Pure Gold Matt Vespa
Is This HHS Spending Why Wisconsin Democrats Are Hiding the State's Voter and SNAP Data? Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

So, That's How Delta Force Was Able to Capture Maduro So Easily Matt Vespa
Advertisement