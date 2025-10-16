VIP
Is Kamala Drunk in This Interview?
Gaza Truce Is Holding for Now, but There Are Some Problems
Trump Just Had a Phone Call With Putin – Here's What's Happening Next
Abigail Spanberger Isn't Going to Like This Video Montage Going Viral on Social...
Trump Just Announced Major Action in Venezuela – Maduro Won't Be Happy
Holy War: Hamas Tried to Force Israeli Hostages to Convert to Islam
Maine Democrat Graham Platner's Deleted Social Media Posts Reveal Communist Leanings, Anti...
The Trump Administration Promises Staunch Opposition to UN's Proposed Global Carbon Tax
Mayor Anti-Semite vs. the Most Jewish City!
Cuomo Closes in on Mamdani in NYC Mayoral Race
Mamdani Declares his Coalition Closed to All Pro-Israel Voters, Including Democrats
Bernie Sanders Gets Schooled by a Republican Student Over the Schumer Shutdown
Democrat Caller Tells C-SPAN Exactly What He Thinks About the Schumer Shutdown...It's Not...
VA Dems Called on Sears to Condemn GOP Group Chat. They Weren't Expecting...
Gavin Newsom Caught Lying Again — This Time About Vice President JD Vance and the Marine Corps

California Governor Gavin Newsom lies, and lies frequently. He lies about Prop. 50, the ballot measure to abolish CA's independent redistricting commission. He lies about free speech. He lies about crime.

So it's no surprise Newsom is also lying about Vice President JD Vance, accusing the VP of shutting down California's I-5 so Vance can celebrate the Marine Corps' 250th Anniversary at Camp Pendleton.

The story started with a fake news post from Meidas Touch:

Here's more:

Sources tell MeidasTouch the White House will shut down portions of the I-5 for Vice President JD Vance’s Marine Corps spectacle during No Kings Protests, triggering chaos, gridlock, and outrage amid the government shutdown.

MeidasTouch has learned from several sources that the White House has plans to close major sections of Interstate 5 for this Friday and Saturday.

"Sources tell" is the media's go-to for "we're going to make this up."

But that didn't stop the Governor Newsom Press Office account from running with the narrative, and throwing in a mention of the Schumer Shutdown, too.

This is not a "show of force," of course. It's a celebration of the Marines, and we'll get to the part about paying the troops in a moment.

Governor Newsom doubled down.

It takes quite a bit of nerve for Gavin Newsom to talk about vanity. This is the man who celebrated at The French Laundry while he kept other California businesses closed, arrested people at the beach, and shut down schools.

For all of Newsom's faux concern about the troops, we don't doubt he'll ignore the Marine Corps debunking his lies, of course. 

The statement reads (emphasis added):

I Marine Expeditionary Force will host a live-fire Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Red Beach, Camp Pendleton, followed by a community Beach Bash at Del Mar Beach on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, to mark the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial.

The force training activities planned ensure our readiness to defend the Homeland and protect our Nation’s interests abroad against emergent and unprecedented challenges today and in the years ahead. The capabilities demonstration will feature integrated Navy and Marine Corps operations across air, land, and sea.

All training events will occur on approved training ranges and comport with established safety protocols. No public highways or transportation routes will be closed.

In advance of the training event and demonstration, we conducted a detailed risk assessment. All participants will be briefed, medical, fire, and emergency assets will be on site, and multiple rehearsals will be conducted. All air, surface, and ground movements are scripted and rehearsed in accordance with standard operating procedures and established safety techniques.

Following the demonstration, Marines, Sailors and families will gather at Del Mar Beach for the Beach Bash, a celebration that recognizes the people who form the foundation of the Marine Corps’ strength – our families and the community – as we share in the celebration of 250 years of service. The event will include food vendors, music, static displays and family activities.

The White House Production Office will capture the Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration for inclusion in a national primetime broadcast on Nov. 9, ensuring Marine Corps contributions to America’s 250th birthday are highlighted for audiences across the nation.

Communications Director to the Vice President, William Martin, also debunked Gavin Newsom's lies about the Vice President.

President Trump issued a directive to keep paying the brave men and women of our armed forces while the Democrats continue prolonging the Schumer Shutdown. That meant our troops received a paycheck yesterday and will continue to do so despite the Democrats' objections.

The Vice President's Press Secretary, Taylor Van Kirk, also issued a statement and said, "Governor Newsom is spreading Fake News to Californians to fearmonger and score cheap political points. Vice President Vance is eager to be in California on Saturday, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Corps alongside United States Marines who, despite the Democrats' shutdown, will continue to receive pay thanks to President Trump's hard work."

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

CALIFORNIA FAKE NEWS GAVIN NEWSOM GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JD VANCE

