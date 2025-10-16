Gavin Newsom Caught Lying Again — This Time About Vice President JD Vance and the Marine Corps

California Governor Gavin Newsom lies, and lies frequently. He lies about Prop. 50, the ballot measure to abolish CA's independent redistricting commission. He lies about free speech. He lies about crime.

So it's no surprise Newsom is also lying about Vice President JD Vance, accusing the VP of shutting down California's I-5 so Vance can celebrate the Marine Corps' 250th Anniversary at Camp Pendleton.

The story started with a fake news post from Meidas Touch:

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Trump may launch missiles from warships into California this Friday and Saturday as part of what is being described as a “vanity parade” and shut down portions of the I-5 during the No Kings protests https://t.co/injpyU84Ug — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 15, 2025

Here's more:

Sources tell MeidasTouch the White House will shut down portions of the I-5 for Vice President JD Vance’s Marine Corps spectacle during No Kings Protests, triggering chaos, gridlock, and outrage amid the government shutdown. MeidasTouch has learned from several sources that the White House has plans to close major sections of Interstate 5 for this Friday and Saturday.

"Sources tell" is the media's go-to for "we're going to make this up."

But that didn't stop the Governor Newsom Press Office account from running with the narrative, and throwing in a mention of the Schumer Shutdown, too.

This would be an absurd show of force, and totally uncalled for during a government shutdown when members of the military cannot even get a paycheck. https://t.co/hG3EI1FMwT — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 15, 2025

This is not a "show of force," of course. It's a celebration of the Marines, and we'll get to the part about paying the troops in a moment.

Governor Newsom doubled down.

Donald Trump and JD Vance think that shutting down the I-5 to shoot out missiles from ships is how you respect the military.



PUT ASIDE YOUR VANITY PARADE AND PAY OUR TROOPS INSTEAD. https://t.co/A6yXD1hms7 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 16, 2025

It takes quite a bit of nerve for Gavin Newsom to talk about vanity. This is the man who celebrated at The French Laundry while he kept other California businesses closed, arrested people at the beach, and shut down schools.

For all of Newsom's faux concern about the troops, we don't doubt he'll ignore the Marine Corps debunking his lies, of course.

The statement reads (emphasis added):

I Marine Expeditionary Force will host a live-fire Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Red Beach, Camp Pendleton, followed by a community Beach Bash at Del Mar Beach on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, to mark the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The force training activities planned ensure our readiness to defend the Homeland and protect our Nation’s interests abroad against emergent and unprecedented challenges today and in the years ahead. The capabilities demonstration will feature integrated Navy and Marine Corps operations across air, land, and sea. All training events will occur on approved training ranges and comport with established safety protocols. No public highways or transportation routes will be closed. In advance of the training event and demonstration, we conducted a detailed risk assessment. All participants will be briefed, medical, fire, and emergency assets will be on site, and multiple rehearsals will be conducted. All air, surface, and ground movements are scripted and rehearsed in accordance with standard operating procedures and established safety techniques. Following the demonstration, Marines, Sailors and families will gather at Del Mar Beach for the Beach Bash, a celebration that recognizes the people who form the foundation of the Marine Corps’ strength – our families and the community – as we share in the celebration of 250 years of service. The event will include food vendors, music, static displays and family activities. The White House Production Office will capture the Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration for inclusion in a national primetime broadcast on Nov. 9, ensuring Marine Corps contributions to America’s 250th birthday are highlighted for audiences across the nation.

Communications Director to the Vice President, William Martin, also debunked Gavin Newsom's lies about the Vice President.

🚨This is complete fake news. The Marine Corps said they are NOT shutting down the I-5 highway and that the event at Camp Pendleton is a training exercise.



Also, President Trump IS paying the troops despite Chuck Schumer’s efforts to hold their salaries hostage. https://t.co/UEUHWGF9Ei pic.twitter.com/PC6Jmwqlm3 — William Martin (@VPCommsDir) October 16, 2025

President Trump issued a directive to keep paying the brave men and women of our armed forces while the Democrats continue prolonging the Schumer Shutdown. That meant our troops received a paycheck yesterday and will continue to do so despite the Democrats' objections.

The Vice President's Press Secretary, Taylor Van Kirk, also issued a statement and said, "Governor Newsom is spreading Fake News to Californians to fearmonger and score cheap political points. Vice President Vance is eager to be in California on Saturday, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Corps alongside United States Marines who, despite the Democrats' shutdown, will continue to receive pay thanks to President Trump's hard work."

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

