Zohran Mamdani Refused to Intervene to Stop Cairo Sexual Assaults, Citing ‘Cultural Sensitivity’

Democrats love to portray themselves as the "Party of Women." They will tell voters breathlessly that they are the only thing standing between our mothers, aunts, sisters, and daughters from being forced into Handmaid's Tale outfits.

But, as with all things Democratic, don't look at what they say, look at what they do. Time and again, Democrats betray women when it really matters. Democrats put the desires of "trans identifying" men over the rights and safety of women, including women in prison and girls in locker rooms. The Biden administration rewrote Title IX to force men into women's sports and punish the women who spoke out against it. They lie about abortion and the abortion pill, harming women.

And now we've learned that Zohran Mamdani, New York's frontrunner for mayor, refused to step in and stop a rape on the grounds of cultural relativism.

It is wild that Zohran Mamdani admitted to watching women being raped in Egypt and not intervening on grounds of cultural relativism



What’s worse is leftists will excuse and defend this coward: pic.twitter.com/XvIRycbCIV — Trinity Votes Blue 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@TrinityMustache) October 7, 2025

This is appalling.

Here's more from WABC (emphasis added):

New York City mayoral contender Zohran Mamdani has depicted himself throughout his career as a staunch advocate of women’s rights. But a 77 WABC review of Mamdani’s writings has revealed that when he could have personally intervened as a private citizen and a man to stop a series of brutal rapes and sexual assaults, he declined to do so because of “woke,” political correctness concerns. Mamdani, who is now 33, was a student in Cairo in 2013, when protests broke out against Egypt’s then-Islamist Muslim Brotherhood regime. Large numbers of women were involved in the protest, and according to Human Rights Watch, up to 91 women were raped or sexually assaulted in just four days. The wave of attacks was documented at the time by major news media, including PBS Newshour and Euronews. In a piece for his college newspaper about his time studying in Cairo, Mamdani wrote that at those protests, women “had to contend with the very real threat of sexual harassment and assault, especially at night.” He namechecked two groups of civilian volunteers engaged in blocking, stopping, and reporting rapes, and said he “thought of volunteering.” However, Mamdani declined to intervene to stop rapes and sexual assaults not because of concerns about his own personal safety, or legalities, but rather because he concluded that “that the last thing Egyptians needed was a well-meaning foreigner’s assistance.”

In case you've forgotten, here's what happened to CBS's Lara Logan when she was on assignment in Egypt (warning: may be disturbing to viewers):

Journalist Lara Logan was attacked by hundreds of men in Cairo, Egypt, during a protest, resulting in her clothes being torn off in the middle of the street.

💔 pic.twitter.com/Gl6EQmlQtK — Islam Invasion 🚨 (@IslamInvasion) May 11, 2025

That is what Mamdani refused to stop because he didn't want to be "culturally insensitive."

We've seen this same mentality in the UK, where the number of rapes has risen exponentially, and grooming gangs have been harming British girls for years. Authorities often give the perpetrators light sentences because of their culture and religious beliefs and belittle the victims for being racist.

And now Mamdani wants to bring those policies to New York, which will no longer be safe for women or Jews. In the name of "cultural sensitivity."

