When Noticing Fraud Is ‘Scapegoating’: NYT's Mara Gay Defends Minnesota’s Somali Welfare Scam

There is massive fraud of taxpayer dollars in Minnesota, and the mainstream media have mostly been silent on it. At the same time, a YouTuber journalist, Nick Shirley, has now broken 100 million views on his report revealing massive fraud in Somali-run daycares in the state. That's on top of the billions lost in Medicare/Medicaid fraud, the Feeding Our Future scandal, and housing programs. At least one vulnerable man has died from this fraud, and millions have been funneled to a Somali-based terror group.

The vast majority of the perpetrators of this fraud are Somali. But the Democrats, ever willing to shill for and defend the fraudsters, are blaming the Trump administration and Republicans for noticing the fraud. It's the ultimate "Republicans pounce" headline.

But Mara Gay of The New York Times took it to the next level, claiming the Trump administration is "weaponizing" and "politicizing" federal agencies, and that the fraud perpetrators are simply being "scapegoated."

Fake News “analyst” @MaraGay on the Trump Administration investigating Somali fraud in Minnesota:



“This is what happens when you weaponize and politicize federal agencies… Those people are being scapegoated.”



(91% of the fraud perpetrators charged so far are of Somali descent) pic.twitter.com/datt1mlS4Z — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 29, 2025

"The question is, you know, why is this a priority in a different kind of way?" Gay said. "The politicization of the DOJ and the FBI is undeniable."

We're going to stop her right there. Where was she when the DOJ and FBI were targeting Catholics and conservatives throughout the Biden administration? Or is that (D)ifferent.

We know the answer.

"So, whether they are reliable narrators is the big question," Gay continued, "and this is what happens when you weaponize and politicize federal agencies that are not meant to be politicized."

"And I think the American people are right to ask the question, 'Well can we trust you?' and that's a sad thing as an America. Let's recall too that there's also other scandals in other states, for example the Mississippi welfare scandal. This is not unique to politics, Americans know that," Gay added. "But of course, the other factor here is that because it looks like the Somali population, the Somali immigrant population, may have been involved in some way, those people are being scapegoated, and that community is being scapegoated in a way that certainly serves the far-right. And so that's also something to keep an eye on."

Simply incredible. Is Gay saying the fraud in Minnesota didn't happen? Or that the perpetrators weren't actually 91 percent Somalis?

And as a quick aside, Mississippi's former Department of Human Services Head John Davis is currently serving a 32-year prison sentence for his involvement in that scandal. Meanwhile, judges are throwing out guilty verdicts against the Somalis. And those are just on the state charges. Davis has yet to be sentenced for the federal charges.

"It sickens me to see how far democrats and their minions will go to defend criminal aliens," wrote one social media user.

"They are unable to explain the rampant fraud going on to their audience and instead has to start putting blame on the Trump Administration," wrote another.

"Same thing they did to Nick when they were caught red handed they just claim its racism. Sad," said a third, referring to the 40 minute report by journalist Nick Shirely.

This is what happens when you start enforcing the law, and the natural consequence of letting Somalis bilk the taxpayers for billions of dollars.

And no one is above the law, remember?

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

