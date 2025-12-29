Here's Why a Wisconsin Bar Owner Just Lost His Job

In popular culture, it's said that the sight of a crucifix or the smell of garlic repels vampires. In the real world, it seems Leftists are equally repelled by the mere sight of Charlie Kirk "Freedom" apparel. Earlier this month, an elderly target employee wearing a red "Freedom" shirt was harassed and threatened by a woke Karen. That employee, Jeanie Beeman, responded with tremendous grace, saying she didn't want the woman who attacked her (and filmed it), Michelea Ponce, to be fired from her job. Ponce later apologized to Beeman.

But now we have another story of a Charlie Kirk "Freedom" shirt causing a Leftist to become completely unhinged, and this time out of this writer's home state of Wisconsin.

Chad Kodanko, a village trustee in Sister Bay and co-owner of Husby's Food & Spirits, became so enraged that his bartender wore a "Freedom" sweatshirt that Kodanko took it and burned it.

This is Chad Kodanko, the co-owner of Husby's Food & Spirits and a Sister Bay, WI village trustee admitting to burning his bartender's Charlie Kirk sweatshirt in front of the entire staff.



This is, at minimum, criminal damage to property and must be prosecuted (a law… pic.twitter.com/MDamrYJGOh — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) December 28, 2025

Kodanko sent a message to that employee, named Robert. It read:

Hey Robert. Chad here. I want to apologize for destroying your personal property. Please tell me how much I owe you. I would like to have a sit down with you sometime this week. I meant to address it yesterday but I am sick. I am not sorry for the message I sent to our staff by doing what I did. Charlie Kirk was a bigot and a racist. There is no place for that at Husby’s. We are inclusive and the presence of that sweatshirt was offensive to many staff members. You are right everyone is entitled to their thoughts beliefs and opinions. And we as a business are as well. Most or all of your coworkers believe what I believe about Charlie Kirk. I respect people having different points of view but I don’t respect racist or discriminatory behavior. You have to understand most people will tie his hateful beliefs to people than wear a sweatshirt with his name on it. I welcome you explain to your coworkers you don’t believe that stuff because right now they do.

Ah, so "we disagree with Charlie Kirk" is now permission to destroy someone's property and harass them at work.

Got it.

By the way, in 2024, Door County was almost split evenly in the presidential election. 10,564 people voted for Harris and 10,098 people voted for Trump. That means half of the population disagrees with Kodanko and deserve respect and representation.

Kodanko is facing a criminal investigation.

Meet Chad Kodanko. He is a village trustee in Sister Bay, Wisconsin and a co-owner of Husby’s Food and Spirits, a local bar and grill. He was allegedly so enraged by his bartender’s Charlie Kirk sweatshirt that he burned it - in front of other employees. Another co-owner says he… pic.twitter.com/aFj60Y6syB — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) December 27, 2025

Here's more from Wisconsin Right Now:

The co-owner of a Door County, Wisconsin, bar and grill, who is also a Sister Bay village trustee, is accused of burning a bartender’s Charlie Kirk sweatshirt in front of other staffers because he believes Kirk was a “bigot” and “racist,” Wisconsin Right Now has confirmed. The man who allegedly burned the sweatshirt is Trustee and Husby’s Food and Spirits co-owner Chad Kodanko, Wisconsin Right Now has confirmed with multiple sources. Kodanko is also a trustee on the Sister Bay Village Board. Now the local Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident, a retired cop and ATF agent is raising concerns about it to the Village Board, news of the incident has spread like “wildfire” through the Wisconsin County (although it’s reported first here), and another Husby’s co-owner is declaring the December 12 incident “regrettable.” The bartender, Robert Meredith, declined to comment, but a source told Wisconsin Right Now that the incident has caused him distress because some co-workers treated it like an “inside joke” and were “laughing about it,” and he needs the job.

After the story went viral and both Kodanko and the bar got backlash, Kodanko stepped away from the business.

Wild story broken by @Wisconsin_Now: Chad Kodanko, a Williams Bay Village Trustee and left-wing psychopath, has resigned as a bar manager after burning an employee's Charlie Kirk shirt in front of the whole staff. pic.twitter.com/KC9hp8heLU — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) December 27, 2025

"First and foremost, I want to apologize for my inappropriate behavior and for all the damage it has caused to the employees, the community, our patrons and my business partners. My goal has never been to divide people and my actions did that," Kodanko wrote. "Due to threats of violence towards our employees and myself, effective immediately, I am stepping away from the business and all of its affairs."

The only person who was threatened with violence was the bartender, who needs that job and feels like he's the butt of an inside joke at the bar, thanks to Kodanko's actions.

