Tim Walz Forced to Respond to Videos Showing Rampant Somali Fraud in Minnesota. It Was Weak Sauce.

It’s taken social media by storm, and now the Federal Bureau of Investigation is involved. YouTuber Nick Shirley did what no other mainstream outlet would: address the allegation of mass fraud against Somalis in Minnesota. If they did, it was a tepid dive into this story, most of which was geared toward defending this community. Shirley opted to visit some of the supposed childcare centers run by Somalis that are collecting millions in funds but have no children enrolled. It’s not a small operation either. Some of these daycare centers are supposed to have at least 100 kids, but they’re empty, occupied by a television, a couch, and empty space, and by Somalian men who claim the center is full.

Advertisement

BREAKING: U.S. District Attorney admits Minnesota Somali fraud has cost U.S. taxpayers nearly the entire GDP of Somalia. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) December 28, 2025

Minnesota daycare fraud by Somalis is nothing new.



This news report is from 2018. pic.twitter.com/GcKw0G0fqf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 28, 2025

Now, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who President Trump rightly called “seriously retarded,” was forced to respond to these allegations. He must—the Feds are involved, and we should expect raids on these locations, at least I hope so. Walz’s office claims Mr. Happy Hands cracked down hard on fraud. Yeah, you can’t say that when the state seems to be a cesspool of corruption. The state is estimated to have cheated at least $9 billion from taxpayers, thanks to Timmy letting these schemes operate seemingly with impunity (via Fox News):

🚨 Here is the full 42 minutes of my crew and I exposing Minnesota fraud, this might be my most important work yet. We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day. Like it and share it around like wildfire! Its time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable



We ALL… pic.twitter.com/E3Penx2o7a — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 26, 2025

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s office is pushing back against fraud allegations after a viral video showed visits to multiple childcare centers in the state, including one that allegedly received millions of dollars in state funding despite appearing largely inactive. Responding to questions about the allegations and the video posted by independent journalist Nick Shirley, a spokesperson for the governor told Fox News that Walz has spent years working to "crack down on fraud" and has taken steps to strengthen oversight of state programs, including initiating investigations into several facilities. "The governor has worked for years to crack down on fraud and ask the state legislature for more authority to take aggressive action," the spokesperson said. "He has strengthened oversight — including launching investigations into these specific facilities, one of which was already closed." The spokesperson added that Walz has "hired an outside firm to audit payments to high-risk programs, shut down the Housing Stabilization Services program entirely, announced a new statewide program integrity director, and supported criminal prosecutions." The response follows the release of a 42-minute video by Shirley, posted Friday on X and YouTube, documenting visits to several daycare centers in the blue state, including a location on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis.

In the video, Shirley and another man are seen at what appears to be a largely inactive childcare facility. The building also displays a misspelled sign reading "Quality Learing Center," even though the center is reportedly supposed to account for 99 children and received roughly $4 million in state funds.

That’s all talk, no action. Vice President JD Vance commended Shirley for his work.

Once again, the lack of coverage of these stories for obvious political reasons is why no one trusts the press. They mock them and find their news elsewhere.

Still no coverage in NYT, WaPo, CNN, or Minneapolis Star-Tribune of massive fraud being uncovered in Minnesota. The media's willingness to ignore stories that hurt Democrats is truly astonishing. pic.twitter.com/xZcZcbUSm9 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 29, 2025

Editor's note: An X post included in a update contained a clip that was taken out of context. It has since been removed. We apologize to our readers for the error.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 for 74% off your VIP membership!

Merry Christmas!