Exclusive: Spanberger Campaign Caught on Video—Staffer Confirms AIPAC Cash and No Hope for Change

We are now less than two weeks away from the hotly contested Virginia gubernatorial election. The race between incumbent Republican Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears and her Democratic challenger, Abigail Spanberger, is tightening, according to polling firm Trafalgar. Its October 16 poll showed Spanberger with only a two-point lead over Earle-Sears.

Throughout the campaign, Spanberger has portrayed herself as a moderate Democrat who wants to make life more affordable for Virginians. In reality, Spanberger is a radical leftist with a woke DEI, pro-trans, pro-illegal immigrant agenda who voted for President Joe Biden's massive spending bills that caused record inflation.

She's also faced backlash for her milquetoast condemnation of violent texts sent by Jay Jones, the Democrat running for Virginia attorney general, claiming she's "deeply unhappy" she has to answer questions about her party's penchant for political violence.

But now things are going to get even worse for Spanberger. In an exclusive video shared with Townhall, we've learned a few new things about the Democrat who wants to run Old Dominion.

The undercover video features Spanberger campaign organizer Fredrica-Maame Ama Deegbe, who makes some interesting admissions about Spanberger and her campaign.

Despite Calls for a Democratic Party Boycott, Spanberger Has AIPAC Ties

Leftists have long disliked the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a major pro-Israel lobbying group in the U.S. They have complained that AIPAC spends too much money targeting progressive incumbents. Back in July, Obama administration speechwriter and advisor Ben Rhodes accused AIPAC of "spreading lies" about Israel starving Gazans.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) has urged Democrats to sever ties with AIPAC, writing on X, "Given the illegal and immoral war being waged against the Palestinian people by Netanyahu, NO Democrat should accept money from AIPAC -- an organization that also helped deliver the presidency to Donald Trump."

J Street, a liberal pro-Israel group, also said AIPAC is "bad for Democrats and bad for Democracy."

So it'll come as a shock to all of them that Spanberger received donations from AIPAC.

"Yes, she's taken like AIPAC money," Deegbe said in the video. "I know that was also a huge concern for some of our voters, too."

Deegbe then remarked, "Should I not have told you that?" and joked, "Are you wearing a wire?"

There is a large anti-Israel contingent in the Democratic Party base who might find this interesting.

"She Doesn't Need Any More Money"

After admitting Spanberger took donations from AIPAC, Degee also noted the campaign is flush with cash.

"She doesn't need any more money," Deegbe said. "It would be a crime, honestly, if they gave her more money."

"No more money. No more money. She has enough," Deegbe added.

Spanberger has undoubtedly won the campaign finance race. The Washington Post reported back in April that Spanberger had raised $6.7 million during the first three months of the year, double that of Earle-Sears.

But a deeper dive into the campaign finances shows a lot of large donations are coming from out of state. According to campaign finance reports filed with the Virginia Board of Elections, here are some of the top donors to Spanberger:

Fred Eychaner, New York – $35,000

James Murdoch, New York – $50,000

Joseph Field, Pennsylvania – $10,000

Edward Snowden, New York – $50,000

Reid Hoffman, California – $100,000

Vote Vets, Washington, D.C. – $354,167

Everytown, New York – $10,00

James Murdoch's wife Kathryn also donated to Spanberger.

James and Kathryn Murdoch have donated more than $100,000 to Abigail Spanberger's campaign for Virginia governor, per filings pic.twitter.com/5fdVqqvnhP — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 13, 2025

Spanberger claims in her campaign that she's working to make life more affordable for Virginians, but her campaign is being funded by rich leftists and left-leaning organizations who do not live in Virginia.

For someone who vows to "put Virginians first," it sure seems like Spanberger is putting the money of out-of-state donors ahead of the people she seeks to govern.

Nothing Will Change

The most damning part of Deegbe's statements isn't the donations from AIPAC or the mounds of campaign cash; it's that Deegbe doesn't think anything will change under Spanberger.

"I'm not optimistic," Deegbe says. "I'm not. I mean, I know she's going to win because I just have to believe she's going to win."

"But, like, she wins, and then what?" Deegbe continues. "It's supposed to be just magically better after she wins?"

Deegbe is Spanberger's campaign organizer. Her job is to work with the Democratic Party of Virginia (DPVA) to promote candidates they think will make positive changes in Virginia. Instead, we have a Spanberger campaign staffer admitting that things likely will not change if her boss wins the election in two weeks.

If Virginia's Democratic Party voters want a candidate who will bring change to their state – for better or worse – they deserve to know Spanberger's own staff doesn't think she's the candidate to deliver.

For the rest of us, we know that Spanberger's a radical leftist who will do more harm than good to Virginia.