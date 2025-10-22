Abigail Spanberger Is 'Deeply Unhappy' She's Being Asked to Condemn Democratic Political Violence

This is an incredibly revealing moment in the Virginia governor's race. Democrat Abigail Spanberger admitted she's 'deeply unhappy' with Jay Jones.

Not because Jones expressed a desire to shoot his Republican colleague, Todd Gilbert. Not because Jones wished Gilbert's young children (who were two and five years old at the time) would die in their mother's arms so Jones could get gun control legislation passed.

Advertisement

No, Spanberger is upset voters expect her to condemn political violence.

Abigail Spanberger complains about being forced to say that Jay Jones' texts were bad:



“The fact that I have to spend even a moment's time talking about somebody else’s text messages from years ago is something that I am deeply unhappy about.” pic.twitter.com/vWh3i2AS0R — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 21, 2025

"I have worked tirelessly for two years running for this office. I announced in November 2023," Spanberger said. "The fact that I have to spend even a moment's time talking about somebody else's text messages from years ago rather than what I want to do as governor is something I am deeply unhappy about."

There was a very simple solution to this problem: Spanberger should have demanded that Jones drop out of the AG race when the texts were revealed.

Instead, Spanberger gave a weak condemnation of Jones' text messages. "I spoke frankly with Jay about my disgust with what he had said and texted. I made it clear to Jay that he must fully take responsibility for his words," Spanberger said at the time.

Spanberg lamented not being able to talk about her "plans" for Virginia. Undoubtedly, she would omit her radical trans plans, her woke DEI plans, and her far-left ideologies from that conversation.

What's clear is this: despite efforts to paint Spanberger as a moderate Democrat, the facade is cracking. She's a Leftist radical who can't be bothered to condemn political violence and would prefer to sweep it under the rug instead.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.