SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Illegal Immigrant Facing Prison After Ramming His Car Into Law Enforcement Vehicles
Guess Which Republican Wants His Senate Seat Back
Watch Donald Trump Jr. Destroy the ‘No Kings’ Narrative in Less Than 60...
Professor Calls on White Progressives to Emulate Violent Abolitionist John Brown
The Democratic Party's War on ICE Agents Continues With Launch of Web Tracker
Bittersweet: Hershey Resorts Employee Files Suit Over Spa's Trans-Inclusive Policies
Wall Street Journal Weeps for Murderers Trump Sent to Supermax
So Much for Free Speech: Met Police Ban UKIP 'Mass Deportations' Rally Over...
If She Lied to the Military…
VIP
Glock Changing Design, but They Never Should Have Needed To
Hunter Biden Defends His Pardon, Says It Wouldn't Have Happened Under 'Normal Circumstance...
Sen. Jeff Merkley Melts Down on Senate Floor in Overnight Trump Tirade
Car Slams Into White House Barricade
Tipsheet

Abigail Spanberger Is 'Deeply Unhappy' She's Being Asked to Condemn Democratic Political Violence

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 22, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly

This is an incredibly revealing moment in the Virginia governor's race. Democrat Abigail Spanberger admitted she's 'deeply unhappy' with Jay Jones.

Not because Jones expressed a desire to shoot his Republican colleague, Todd Gilbert. Not because Jones wished Gilbert's young children (who were two and five years old at the time) would die in their mother's arms so Jones could get gun control legislation passed.

Advertisement

No, Spanberger is upset voters expect her to condemn political violence.

"I have worked tirelessly for two years running for this office. I announced in November 2023," Spanberger said. "The fact that I have to spend even a moment's time talking about somebody else's text messages from years ago rather than what I want to do as governor is something I am deeply unhappy about."

There was a very simple solution to this problem: Spanberger should have demanded that Jones drop out of the AG race when the texts were revealed.

Instead, Spanberger gave a weak condemnation of Jones' text messages. "I spoke frankly with Jay about my disgust with what he had said and texted. I made it clear to Jay that he must fully take responsibility for his words," Spanberger said at the time.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Remains a National Treasure With These Remarks About the 'No Kings' Protests Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Spanberg lamented not being able to talk about her "plans" for Virginia. Undoubtedly, she would omit her radical trans plans, her woke DEI plans, and her far-left ideologies from that conversation.

What's clear is this: despite efforts to paint Spanberger as a moderate Democrat, the facade is cracking. She's a Leftist radical who can't be bothered to condemn political violence and would prefer to sweep it under the rug instead.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN CONTROL VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Remains a National Treasure With These Remarks About the 'No Kings' Protests Matt Vespa
Guess Which Republican Wants His Senate Seat Back Jeff Charles
Watch Donald Trump Jr. Destroy the ‘No Kings’ Narrative in Less Than 60 Seconds Jeff Charles
Former Clinton Operative George Stephanopoulos Tried to Bait Walmart's CEO on Trump. It Ended Poorly. Matt Vespa
Illegal Immigrant Facing Prison After Ramming His Car Into Law Enforcement Vehicles Jeff Charles
If She Lied to the Military… Kevin McCullough

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Remains a National Treasure With These Remarks About the 'No Kings' Protests Matt Vespa
Advertisement