VIP
Democrats Continue to Condone Political Violence
VIP
NBC News Lays Off Its Minority News Divisions As the Press Ignores Dems'...
Mamdani Refuses to Walk Back His Plan to Raise Taxes on White New...
Exciting New TV Show Uncontaminated by Facts
Principal Deputy Solicitor General Silences Justice Sotomayor in Louisiana Redistricting S...
VIP
Mayor Wu Responds to President Trump's Threat to Pull World Cup Games Out...
Kantanji Brown Jackson Proves Once Again She is Not Qualified to Sit on...
Donald Trump, Peace President
Some of the Government Should Shut Down For Good
Glock Ban Sparks NRA Lawsuit Against California
Secret Service Seized 65 Skimmers in New York, Stopped $67M in Fraud
Judge Blocks Shutdown Layoffs
VIP
DOJ Files Largest-Ever Bitcoin Forfeiture Case Tied to $15B Crypto Fraud Ring
Minnesota AG Ellison Snubs Veterans in Viral Memorial Arrival Video
Tipsheet

Abigail Spanberger Wants to Spend $15 Million on Virginia 'DEI Czar'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 15, 2025 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Abigail Spanberger, the Democrat running for Virginia governor, insists she's running on a platform of saving Virginian families money. 

Advertisement

At least that's what she says. What she does, on the other hand, is completely different.

And now Spanberger wants to slap Virginia taxpayers with the bill for a $15 million DEI czar and staff to enact racist, discriminatory practices in Virginia's government.

Spanberger noted the position, a cabinet-level one, started with former Governor Ralph Northam. "What it meant in that administration," Spanberger said, "is that there was someone who was bringing a lens of intentionality and inclusivity. How do we view history here in Virginia, and what are some of the laws that may still be on the books that reflect a different era?"

"If you don't have someone looking at them," Spanberger continued, "with that level of intentionality, maybe we want to take them off the books."

Recommended

Kantanji Brown Jackson Proves Once Again She is Not Qualified to Sit on the Supreme Court Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

There are many laws that "reflect a different era" in this thing called the Constitution. Democrats, of course, are selective in what laws they like and don't like, and they only play the "different era" card when it suits their agenda.

The position would have a dozen staff members and a budget of over $2.2 million through at least 2028.

Democrats have completely lost the plot.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER DEMOCRAT PARTY INFLATION VIRGINIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kantanji Brown Jackson Proves Once Again She is Not Qualified to Sit on the Supreme Court Dmitri Bolt
Scott Jennings Takes a Victory Lap on Illegal Immigrants Receiving Medicaid Amy Curtis
Judge Blocks Shutdown Layoffs Scott McClallen
Exciting New TV Show Uncontaminated by Facts Ann Coulter
Why Dems Aren't Throwing a Fit Over This Trump Move During the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Mamdani Refuses to Walk Back His Plan to Raise Taxes on White New Yorkers Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Kantanji Brown Jackson Proves Once Again She is Not Qualified to Sit on the Supreme Court Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement