Abigail Spanberger Wants to Spend $15 Million on Virginia 'DEI Czar'

Abigail Spanberger, the Democrat running for Virginia governor, insists she's running on a platform of saving Virginian families money.

We’ve got just three weeks until Election Day, and Abigail Spanberger is ready to stand up for Virginia workers, lower costs, and fund our public schools.



We hope you’ll follow along with our campaign in the final weeks. pic.twitter.com/I6q4Vu87aJ — Team Spanberger (@TeamSpanberger) October 14, 2025

Advertisement

At least that's what she says. What she does, on the other hand, is completely different.

Lies. In Congress, Spanberger drove up inflation by supporting Biden's massive, wasteful bills. She supports green energy mandates that drive up electric bills, she doesn't believe that workers should have a choice about joining a union, she won't cut the car tax, and she opposes… — Richard M (@rlmcca) October 14, 2025

And now Spanberger wants to slap Virginia taxpayers with the bill for a $15 million DEI czar and staff to enact racist, discriminatory practices in Virginia's government.

Abigail Spanberger wants Virginians to pay more than $15 million for a DEI czar.



I think I speak for all of us when I say: we don’t need that nonsense. pic.twitter.com/NswLVgcume — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) October 15, 2025

Spanberger noted the position, a cabinet-level one, started with former Governor Ralph Northam. "What it meant in that administration," Spanberger said, "is that there was someone who was bringing a lens of intentionality and inclusivity. How do we view history here in Virginia, and what are some of the laws that may still be on the books that reflect a different era?"

"If you don't have someone looking at them," Spanberger continued, "with that level of intentionality, maybe we want to take them off the books."

There are many laws that "reflect a different era" in this thing called the Constitution. Democrats, of course, are selective in what laws they like and don't like, and they only play the "different era" card when it suits their agenda.

The position would have a dozen staff members and a budget of over $2.2 million through at least 2028.

So we have a white candidate hiring someone for "diversity" while running against a black woman candidate. They are so busy virtue signaling they've completely lost the plot. — Shellac 🟦 🟥 🟨 ⬜ (@Tachardiella) October 15, 2025

Democrats have completely lost the plot.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.