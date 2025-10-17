Trump Drops an F-Bomb on Maduro
Abigail Spanberger Finds It 'Horrifying' That President Trump Is Enforcing Immigration Laws

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 17, 2025 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File

Abigail Spanberger is running to be the next Governor of Virginia. As such, she will take an oath to uphold the Constitution and duly enacted laws.

That means all laws, even the ones she doesn't like.

And it's clear Spanberger doesn't like our immigration laws. She sat down for an interview and said it's "horrifying" that President Trump has made illegally crossing our border a "criminal act."

We're not sure how to break this news to Spanberger, but it's always been a criminal act to cross our border illegally.

That's what "illegal" means.

Spanberger's remarks are revealing for a few reasons. First, she's implying that President Trump unilaterally decided to make crossing the border a crime. He didn't. Lawmakers who served long before President Trump drafted, debated, and voted on immigration legislation. Some of it passed. Previous presidents signed that legislation into law. That's how the process works.

Second, Spanberger admits that Democrats like her and former President Joe Biden believe in nullifying our laws by simply not enforcing them. If Spanberger, who was once in Congress, doesn't like those laws, she should've introduced legislation to repeal them.

Lastly, it's clear Spanberger -- who tries to present as a moderate Democrat -- doesn't believe in strong borders or having any immigration laws whatsoever. That's not exactly a moderate position.

It's the latest in a line of revelations about Spanberger, including her continued endorsement of Virginia's Attorney General candidate Jay Jones, who called for political violence against Republicans.

Polls show Spanberger is poised to become the next Governor of Virginia, sadly.

