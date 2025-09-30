VA Gubernatorial Candidate Abigail Spanberger Continues to Dodge Questions on Men in Women's Bathrooms

Virginia gubernatorial candidate and Democrat Abigail Spanberger has a problem on her hands, and it appears neither she nor her handlers know how to address it.

That issue, of course, is "trans women" (read: men) in women's spaces. Specifically, a man named Richard Cox, who is a registered sex offender, claims he's a woman, and authorities in Fairfax County allow Cox to have access to women's bathrooms and locker rooms. As we reported here, authorities found Cox had schedules for children's swim classes on his phone and was caught by several women engaged in lewd behavior in locker rooms.

Advertisement

Spanberger's Republican opponent, Winsome Earle-Sears, shared a video of more than half a dozen Spanberger staffers shielding Spanberger from a reporter's tough questions:

🏆 NEW RECORD: It took 7 Spanberger staffers to physically block a reporter from asking her about men in girls locker rooms. pic.twitter.com/232PLtuLGk — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) September 29, 2025

The reporter, Nick Minock, asked Spanberger, "Do you support these bathroom and locker rooms policies?"

Staffers repeatedly told Minock to "back up" and "give [Spanberger] space."

"Why can't you answer these questions directly?" Minock asks as Spanberger gets into a vehicle without answering those questions.

In a separate post on X, Minock noted, "Abigail Spanberger’s staff scrambles to try to block me from asking follow up questions on does Spanberger support school policies that allow biological males to use girls locker rooms, bathrooms and compete in women’s sports."

When directly asked the question, Spanberger -- once again -- doesn't answer it.

WATCH:



Abigail Spanberger was asked a yes or no question: Does she support biological boys playing in girls’ sports and using girls’ bathrooms?



Instead, the Democratic Virginia gubernatorial hopeful gave a rambling answer before discussing rising costs. pic.twitter.com/vuuZRvPrIS — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 25, 2025

"In Virginia, we previously, until very recently, had a process in place where on an individual, one-by-one basis, schools, parents, principals, coaches, were making decisions based on fairness, competitiveness, and safety," Spanberger said. She also believed this policy is "working."

When pressed on the issue, Spanberger said she would "support a bill that would put clear provisions in place that provide a lot of local ability for input" and "take individual circumstances" into account.

Spanberger also said she was proud to be endorsed by Elizabeth Guzman, a member of the Virginia House of Delegates who wants to arrest and jail parents who don't "affirm" their child's gender.

Never forget when Abigail Spanberger bragged about getting the endorsement of a lawmaker who wanted to throw parents in jail for not “affirming” their child’s gender.



Abigail’s not just siding with radicals—she is one. pic.twitter.com/WBxV0B7N5Z — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) August 7, 2025

As CBS4 reported in 2022:

In response to Youngkin’s proposed model policy on the treatment of transgender students at Virginia schools, Democratic Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman plans to take legislative actions. “The day that Gov. Youngkin wanted to implement this policy, I immediately texted the policy lead of that committee and said, this is how we're going to push back,” Guzman told 7News. Guzman is a social worker and she’s planning on reintroducing a bill in Richmond that she said would help protect LGBTQ children from their parents and guardians who are not affirming of their child’s sexual orientation and gender identity. Her bill would expand the state’s definition of child abuse and neglect to include parents who do not affirm their child’s gender identity or sexual orientation.

Advertisement

This would interfere with parental rights and the safety of children. Spanberger knows this, and happily supports it.

0.25x 0.5x normal 1.5



Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.