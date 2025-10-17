Trump Commutes George Santos’ Prison Sentence, Citing “Mistreatment” and Political Double Standards

President Trump has commuted the sentence of former New York Republican Representative George Santos.

BREAKING: Former New York GOP Rep. George Santos had his sentence commuted by President Donald Trump late Friday.



Santos was sentenced to 87 months in prison in connection with his wire fraud and identity theft case which he began serving in July. pic.twitter.com/SxGNAQPxFm — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 17, 2025

Here's more from Fox News:

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social Friday that he commuted the sentence of disgraced former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., after several campaign finance violations. "George Santos was somewhat of a ‘rogue,’ but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren’t forced to serve seven years in prison," Trump wrote. "I started to think about George when the subject of Democrat Senator Richard "Da Nang Dick" Blumenthal came up again…. This is far worse than what George Santos did, and at least Santos had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN!" President Trump added. "George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated. Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY."

Santos was sentenced to more than seven years in prison back in April following a conviction for wire fraud and identity theft. Santos began that sentence in July and warned ahead of time that he may not survive prison. "I don’t know that I’ll survive it. They’re putting me in a violent prison," Santos said during an interview with Tucker Carlson. "I’m not a streetwise guy. I don’t know how to fight," he added.

In September, Santos was forced into solitary confinement for his own safety, while the FBI investigated threats on his life. In a letter written at the time, Santos said, "My day had already had an odd start with an e-mail from my lawyer telling me that an investigative reporter with Project Veritas had reached out to him with information that there were people plotting to kill me in prison. Like the many countless other threats I’ve received before, I ignored it and prompted him to set up a legal call so we could speak."

