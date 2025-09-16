George Santos Forced Into Solitary While FBI Investigates Plot Against His Life

The FBI is reportedly investigating death threats against former Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence after being convicted of defrauding campaign donors and other charges.

Santos wrote a letter on September 4 that was published by The South Shore Press on Tuesday. He explained that he had been “hauled to the Administration building by a lieutenant and another officer” after being informed that there were threats against his life.

“My day had already had an odd start with an e-mail from my lawyer telling me that an investigative reporter with Project Veritas had reached out to him with information that there were people plotting to kill me in prison,” Santos wrote.

“Like the many countless other threats I’ve received before, I ignored it and prompted him to set up a legal call so we could speak,” the former lawmaker continued. “Well, like the good former cop he is, he ignored me and notified the facility warden, and alas, panic started.”

Special Investigative Services (SIS) officers informed Santos that they would be sending him to the Special Housing Unit (SHU) to protect him.

Well, here at FCI Fairton, they have a funny way of “protecting” you. They send you to the same exact place under the same conditions they send people who break the rules. The SHU is mainly used to create deterrence, but here they also use it to torture people. So it’s been 8 days since I’ve been locked away (at the time of his writing) in a 15x17 box with a bed, toilet, sink combo, and 1 shower for the first 6 days in the SHU. I was denied my right to 1 hr (hour) of outside time, which I only started receiving after the Camp Admin, Mr. Santos, and the Counselor, Mr. Freeman, did something about it. Alas, another cage, only this one 22x12 ft, and is outside where I can breath(e) fresh air instead of the moldy flat air in my box with no ventilation.

On Monday, the head of SIS told Santos that the investigation into the death threats had been given to the FBI. On August 29, Santos was told that he would be in SHU for 30 days “at very minimum while SIS investigates the matter.”

Santos complained that the FBI “has no urgency in rushing this matter, and the fact that I’m sitting in a box being treated like an animal is a non-starter for them.”

Santos described the abysmal conditions in which he and other prisoners are living.

So you all can understand my situation, the Box I’m in, as I said, is 15x17 ft, extremely dirty with no ventilation, with musty, dirty air, and my only source of drinking water comes from the top of my toilet. The shower only runs ice-cold water, and showers are only extended 3 times a week, with soap that does not lather or foam on recycled underwear from other inmates. There is no dignity, no humanity in this place. I’m being tortured every day and gaslighted on that it’s for my “safety.” I now have no access to calling my family daily, nor visitation from them. Today was visitation day, and my husband drove 3.5 hrs to come see me on the singular visitation day we get every 30 days and after we were given the OK for the visit, he was turned away. FCI Fairton is the definition of dysfunction, and it truly is hell on earth.

The former lawmaker expressed hope that President Donald Trump “will see this and take me out of this horrid situation and let me go back to my family.”

I have been forced into solitary confinement while behind bars as the @FBI investigates a threat against my life.



"Welcome to Hell!" https://t.co/DOabd1ollf — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) September 16, 2025

Santos was sentenced in April after he pled guilty to wire fraud, embezzlement, aggravated identity theft, and other charges. He reported to federal prison in New Jersey in July to start his sentence.

Before his incarceration, Santos expressed fears about his safety in prison in various interviews and social media posts. He warned the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) that any violence against him would create an “international nightmare.”

During a July 11 appearance on “The Tucker Carlson Show,” Santos said, “I don’t know that I’ll survive it. They’re putting me in a violent prison.”

George Santos tells Tucker Carlson prison could be a "death sentence" as he's not a "street-wise guy."



"I've never had to fight a day in my life." https://t.co/gxmTjEeNvs pic.twitter.com/4kuXp9zmPH — Zachary Leeman (@WritingLeeman) July 11, 2025

Just before reporting for prison, Santos wrote a message on social media. “I’m not suicidal. I’m not depressed. I have no intentions of harming myself,” he wrote.

