Why Is Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul Refusing to Turn State Voter Data Over to the DOJ?

Democrats have insisted for years that our voting systems are safe and secure. They tell us it's against the law for illegal immigrants to vote, and that voter fraud is so rare as to be almost non-existent. But for those of us who pay attention, don't look at what Democrats say, look at what they do.

And what Democrats — those so-called "defenders of democracy" — do is repeatedly block every effort to shore up our voting system and protect the integrity of the ballot box, even in the face of overwhelming evidence that illegal immigrants do vote, and voter fraud happens. Back in October, Texas found thousands of illegal immigrants on the voter rolls. The month prior, the illegal immigrant who was the Superintendent of Des Moines, IA, public schools was found to have been registered to vote in Maryland.

Back in the spring, the House passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which would require proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections. Democrats opposed the legislation and fear-mongered over it, including Hillary Clinton, who lied and said the SAVE Act would prohibit married women who changed their last name from voting. Of course, that's not true.

Democrats have also insisted that the elderly and minority voters are too stupid to know how to get a state-issued ID, or too poor to afford one, to present when voting. Despite the fact that a majority of voters across the political spectrum support voter ID, Democrats persist in trying to block it. So much for democracy, huh?

Back in October, a Wisconsin judge ordered the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) to verify that all of Wisconsin's registered voters are citizens, and to stop accepting new registrations without verifying citizenship.

In his ruling, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Maxwell wrote the WEC is "violating state and federal statutes by maintaining an election system that potentially allows individuals on to the voter rolls who may not be lawfully entitled to cast a vote in Wisconsin" and "is failing in the most basic task of ensuring that only lawful voters make it to the voter roll from where lawful votes are cast."

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul opposed Maxwell's ruling, arguing it would "require a massive overhaul of Wisconsin’s voter registration system and the creation of new verification requirements not otherwise provided for by statute."

So Kaul's argument is basically "it's too hard to enforce the law, so we're not going to even try."

And now Kaul is back, fighting the Trump administration's request for voter data.

On December 18, the Department of Justice offered states a confidential deal to remove voters who had been flagged by the federal government. Wisconsin was one of two states who not only rejected the deal, but released copies of the proposal.

"What the federal government is doing here is preposterous."



Wisconsin Dem AG Josh Kaul on defending against the Trump admin lawsuit demanding voter data: "The elections commission made clear that what the Trump administration has requested would violate Wisconsin law." pic.twitter.com/M79xeaMIrO — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) December 21, 2025

"What the federal government is doing here is preposterous," Kaul said. "This is, again, a conspiracy theory that the Trump administration is chasing. We have had reviews of our elections in Wisconsin over and over and over again. And what they consistently show is that our elections are free and fair."

"What they're asking for is personal identifying information and it's not just in this context. They've done that in other contexts as well, including SNAP," Kaul said. "And that should be concerning about anybody who is worried about our liberty."

If Kaul wants to talk about liberties and government overreach, we'll remind you here that Kaul is the guy who worked to remove the unemployment insurance tax exemption status of every religious non-profit in the state because the U.S. Supreme Court said he couldn't discriminate against Catholic Charities. His attack on religious liberty was so brazen that even the Wisconsin Supreme Court smacked him down.

Kaul also defended Governor Tony Evers' draconian COVID lockdown and mask-mandate orders even as lawsuits challenged them.

So his concern about "liberty" is very, very limited.

"I would love to know what they're hiding," one social media user wrote. "There is no threat to privacy as the state claims. The Department of Justice deals with addresses, SSNs, and Health data all the time."

Governor Tony Evers and the State Supreme Court have worked to undermine ICE and block federal immigration law enforcement in the state of Wisconsin. We would not be surprised at all if illegals were registered to vote, and that's why Kaul is refusing to release voter data.

