Trump Just Told Us What's Going to Happen With All That Seized Venezuelan Oil

The United States will keep the oil seized from Venezuelan oil tankers over the past week amid President Donald Trump’s efforts to apply pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s regime.

While addressing reporters on Monday night, Trump was asked what his administration would do with the oil that the military seized.

“We’re gonna keep it,” Trump said. “We’re keeping it.”

The reporter asked whether Trump planned to sell the oil.

“Maybe we'll sell it. Maybe we'll keep it,” the president replied. “Maybe use it in the strategic reserves! We're keeping the SHIPS also!”

President Trump on oil seized from Venezuela:



"We're gonna keep it." pic.twitter.com/vbbjgBRXFP — The American Conservative (@amconmag) December 22, 2025

If Trump decides to keep the oil, it could provide a significant financial benefit for the federal government, according to an Axios report.

Why it matters: Trump's policy of seizing ships and their Venezuelan oil could bring a financial windfall of hundreds of millions of dollars to the U.S. government — but it furthers accusations that his pressure campaign on Venezuela's leader Nicolás Maduro amounts to oil-grabbing piracy. It threatens to escalate tensions with China, which buys as much as 75% of Venezuela's oil. Zoom in: The Trump administration has three options, experts and administration officials say, in keeping the oil from the two ships it began interdicting Dec. 10: Sell it on the open market and use the proceeds to fund government. Allow U.S.-based businesses with $20.5 billion in court-approved claims against Venezuela's regime lay claim to the oil Keep the oil outright and store it in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the nation's crude stockpile. The intrigue: Trump made clear he hasn't made up his mind on which option, but giving it back appears out of the question for now.

PREPARE TO BE BOARDED.



This morning @USCG in coordination with the @DeptofWar executed a lightning strike operation to seize the Motor Tanker Centuries, which is suspected of carrying oil subject to U.S. sanctions.



The iron fist of America’s joint military and federal law… pic.twitter.com/lcUVauqg2M — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 20, 2025

In early December, U.S. forces seized a “very large” tanker called the Skipper near Venezuela’s coast under a federal seizure warrant. This kicked off an escalating campaign against sanctioned vessels carrying oil to America’s enemies, including Iran, Cuba, and even terrorist groups like Hezbollah.

The Trump administration framed the seizure as an enforcement of sanctions on these vessels.

