Turns Out Hunter Biden's Got Some Massive Debts to Pay Off

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 23, 2025 2:00 PM
We're not sure why Hunter Biden keeps popping up in interviews. The criminal son of the wildly unpopular former President brings nothing of value to the table, but Hunter is making the rounds once again. If Democrats think he's got a future in politics, they're kidding themselves, but it would be amusing to watch them try to make Hunter a thing.

In this most recent interview with host Shawn Ryan, Hunter touched on a variety of topics. As Townhall reported earlier, Hunter sounded "positively Trumpian" with his critiques of the Afghanistan withdrawal, calling it a "failure," as well as immigration.

"We don't want immigrants that are coming here illegally, draining us of resources, and being prioritized above...anybody in our society," Hunter said. Did he miss his father's term in office?

Hunter also showed how profoundly privileged and out of touch he truly is, he had the audacity to talk about people avoiding consequences.

"And the truth of the matter is that it’s not any politician or federal government worker," Hunter said, referring to the media narrative that we should have a "common enemy." 

Hunter continued, "Who’s benefiting right now? Whether the Democrats are in control of Congress or whether Republicans are, who ultimately seems to be benefiting?"

"The people that are benefiting are the people that always, some way, avoid the consequences," Hunter said, forgetting his father gave him a sweeping pardon shortly before leaving office.

The interview also included Hunter's confession that he's millions of dollars in debt.

"Litigation sucks," Hunter said. "I've been tied up in criminal and civil courts...I don't know, $14, $15 million in debt that I have no idea that I'm going to be able to pay off."

"Millions of dollars of debt," Hunter continued. "Nobody's riding to the rescue for Hunter Biden. My dad, you know, entered the presidency as the poorest man to ever take the office and he left the presidency..we have no generational wealth. Despite what these guys say, there's no billions of dollars buried underneath my dad's house in Delaware."

What happened to that illustrious budding art career? Hunter sold about $1.5 million in paintings from 2021 to 2023, according to The New York Post. Following his father's exit from the presidential race and Kamala Harris' defeat, Hunter says he sold only one painting.

"In the 2 to 3 years prior to December 2023, I sold 27 pieces for art at an average price of $54,481.48, but since then I have only sold 1 piece of art for $36,000," Hunter said through his attorneys.

Sympathies for Hunter were limited on social media.

"Everyone's struggling in this economy," wrote Jon Gabriel, "even the greatest painter of our age."

"Yeah, the years Joe Biden was in the White House were hard on all of us," added Doug Powers.

"Must be why they're still forcing Joe out to embarrass himself at public events," wrote another X user.

Must be.

