So, That's the Real Story Behind the Deported Chinese National That the NYT...
The Most Anti-Trump Judge Just Ruled Against Trump Again
Russell Brand Faces Two New Sexual Assault Charges
Trump Administration Carries Out Airstrike on Another Venezuelan Boat
Will a Judge Toss the Hannah Dugan Verdict? Her Defense Team Hopes So
VIP
The Left Always Eats Its Own
Turns Out Hunter Biden's Got Some Massive Debts to Pay Off
President Trump Takes a Victory Lap Over Fantastic GDP Growth
Some on the Left Didn't Take the Hannah Dugan Verdict Well
Tariffs Are Article II Powers
Trump Explains How Charlie Kirk's Murder Changed His Life
Two Convicted in Plot to Kill Hundreds of Jews in ISIS-Inspired Terror Attack...
JD Vance Joins Elite SEAL Trainees at BUD/S for Grueling 90-Minute Workout
Trump's Unappreciated Holiday Gift to America's Allies
Tipsheet

MS Now Host Wonders Why Trump Was So Against Releasing the Epstein Files. Did You See Today's Update?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 23, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

Of course, they did this right before Christmas: The Justice Department drops another tranche of Epstein files, and it’s marinated with a healthy dose of crazy. It’s not that we didn’t know this was coming, not least because of Congress’ vote last month, which forced the department to release the files. Trump greenlit it. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles read them—there’s nothing there. But that didn’t stop Democrats and third-rate liberal outlets from seizing upon the documents to allege, among other things, that Trump and the late New York financier Jeff Epstein engaged in a gang rape of an alleged victim. Still, they didn’t read the full tip.  

Advertisement

It’s insanity, folks:

Just days ago, MS Now’s Joe Scarbrough wondered why Trump was so against the release of these documents if nothing was incriminating. Joe, it’s a multi-tiered answer: It baits the liberal media into obsessing about a story that he knows will end up blowing up in their faces. Yet we also knew the files were rife with misinformation, including bad/crazy tips and ludicrous allegations that cannot be verified. That’s the part that’s the hoax, folks.  

Recommended

Will a Judge Toss the Hannah Dugan Verdict? Her Defense Team Hopes So Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ DONALD TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN MEDIA BIAS

That Democrats are going to use anything that makes Trump look bad and claim it’s legitimate when it’s not. I mean, this postcard to Larry Nassar, the infamous physician who raped numerous American gymnasts, which the FBI failed to investigate because they were too busy trying to get Trump, was postmarked by Epstein on August 13, 2019. Epstein died on August 10, and it was mailed from Northern Virginia: 

If anything, it shows why they shouldn’t have been released since there are tips and files here that are facially inaccurate. But lure the media, make them double down, and then ruin them. It worked with Russian collusion and almost anything Trump-related, so go in for the kill. 

Advertisement

It’s a massive file dump that libs think contains smoking guns, but it’s rotten meat, which is fitting for a massive order of nothing burgers. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 for 74% off your VIP membership!

Merry Christmas!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Will a Judge Toss the Hannah Dugan Verdict? Her Defense Team Hopes So Amy Curtis
Turns Out Hunter Biden's Got Some Massive Debts to Pay Off Amy Curtis
Trump Just Told Us What's Going to Happen With All That Seized Venezuelan Oil Jeff Charles
Some on the Left Didn't Take the Hannah Dugan Verdict Well Amy Curtis
So, That's the Real Story Behind the Deported Chinese National That the NYT Got Laughably Wrong Matt Vespa
Here's Bari Weiss' Memo on the CECOT Story. Notice Anything Wrong? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Will a Judge Toss the Hannah Dugan Verdict? Her Defense Team Hopes So Amy Curtis
Advertisement