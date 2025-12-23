MS Now Host Wonders Why Trump Was So Against Releasing the Epstein Files. Did You See Today's Update?

Of course, they did this right before Christmas: The Justice Department drops another tranche of Epstein files, and it’s marinated with a healthy dose of crazy. It’s not that we didn’t know this was coming, not least because of Congress’ vote last month, which forced the department to release the files. Trump greenlit it. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles read them—there’s nothing there. But that didn’t stop Democrats and third-rate liberal outlets from seizing upon the documents to allege, among other things, that Trump and the late New York financier Jeff Epstein engaged in a gang rape of an alleged victim. Still, they didn’t read the full tip.

It’s insanity, folks:

This is from a phone tip that the FBI received in 2020 by a clearly mentally disturbed individual.



In the next part where the screenshot cuts off, the person claims that the Oklahoma City bombing was committed by somebody else in retaliation for being fired by Hillary Clinton. https://t.co/dzRnybkjED pic.twitter.com/F7rJNCLWpt — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 23, 2025

Not joking -- this crazy guy's ramble concludes with some sort of tangent about how the Oklahoma City bombing was a "setup" -- maybe that he himself was set up? -- and he of course throws in an obligatory side-plot with Bill and Hillary Clinton pic.twitter.com/tw5nZGhmet — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 23, 2025

The same person who reported this also told the FBI that John Doe 2 (who is really "John Nichols") tried setting him up for the OKC bombing because Hillary Clinton fired John Doe 2 from a security job.

Obviously a crazy person. What are we even doing here? https://t.co/pQyrCNnTUH pic.twitter.com/8BnvsW7fOt — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) December 23, 2025

The funniest "Epstein Files" are prosecutors and FBI having to deal with a deluge of incoming tips from crazy people pic.twitter.com/YyOX8uVume — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 23, 2025

Just days ago, MS Now’s Joe Scarbrough wondered why Trump was so against the release of these documents if nothing was incriminating. Joe, it’s a multi-tiered answer: It baits the liberal media into obsessing about a story that he knows will end up blowing up in their faces. Yet we also knew the files were rife with misinformation, including bad/crazy tips and ludicrous allegations that cannot be verified. That’s the part that’s the hoax, folks.

That Democrats are going to use anything that makes Trump look bad and claim it’s legitimate when it’s not. I mean, this postcard to Larry Nassar, the infamous physician who raped numerous American gymnasts, which the FBI failed to investigate because they were too busy trying to get Trump, was postmarked by Epstein on August 13, 2019. Epstein died on August 10, and it was mailed from Northern Virginia:

MORNING JOE: "Donald Trump is not on Epstein's list. There's nothing in there that's really damning about Donald Trump...If he's not in these files, which all the reporting says he's not, why is he so obsessed on blocking access to the files?" pic.twitter.com/cS7GmXp8KR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 22, 2025

People are such morons. This letter was postmarked August 13, 2019 -- after Epstein was dead -- and was sent from Northern Virginia. Other than that, totally legit https://t.co/oPt2AgVmi7 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 23, 2025

If anything, it shows why they shouldn’t have been released since there are tips and files here that are facially inaccurate. But lure the media, make them double down, and then ruin them. It worked with Russian collusion and almost anything Trump-related, so go in for the kill.

It’s a massive file dump that libs think contains smoking guns, but it’s rotten meat, which is fitting for a massive order of nothing burgers.

