George Santos Heads to Prison to Begin 87-Month Sentence

Former Congressman George Santos (R-NY) is preparing to report to federal prison after being convicted on multiple counts of fraud and identity theft. Once a rising Republican firebrand who flipped a blue-leaning district, Santos is now heading to go behind bars.

Advertisement

On Friday, Santos will begin serving his 87-month sentence after being expelled from Congress due to questions emerging about his employment history. The controversy spiraled from there as campaign finance watchdogs charged him with unlawfully accepting contributions and spending lavishly for his own benefit.

Santos took to social media for a theatrical farewell.

"Well, darlings… The curtain falls, the spotlight dims, and the rhinestones are packed,” Santos wrote on X. “From the halls of Congress to the chaos of cable news what a ride it’s been! Was it messy? Always. Glamorous? Occasionally. Honest? I tried… most days. To my supporters: You made this wild political cabaret worth it. To my critics: Thanks for the free press.”

Well, darlings…

The curtain falls, the spotlight dims, and the rhinestones are packed.



From the halls of Congress to the chaos of cable news what a ride it’s been! Was it messy? Always. Glamorous? Occasionally. Honest? I tried… most days.



To my supporters: You made this wild… pic.twitter.com/BKhoMJnTtm — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) July 24, 2025

Santos won his seat in the 2022 midterms during a strong GOP showing in New York. He flipped a Democratic district, helping Republicans narrowly take control of the House. However, soon after his election, a series of investigations revealed that much of George Santos’s personal and professional biography had been fabricated. He falsely claimed to have worked at prestigious firms like Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, and he inaccurately portrayed himself as having Jewish ancestry and being a descendant of Holocaust survivors. He also claimed to have founded an animal rescue charity—an assertion that remains unverified and is likely false. Additionally, his financial disclosures raised serious concerns, with inconsistencies and unexplained sources of income that contributed to growing scrutiny.

In December 2023, he was expelled from Congress after a scathing House Ethics Committee report and mounting pressure from both parties, making him the sixth member in U.S. history to be expelled from the House.