Democrat Mayor Says City Residents Might Kill ICE Agents Who Enforce the Law in His City

Mayor Jacob Frey suggested that residents of his city might kill ICE agents who show up to Minneapolis in a speech on Tuesday.

🚨 BREAKING: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is facing calls to RESIGN after he warned ICE agents may be “KlLLED” if the operations continue in his city



WHAT IS WRONG with this guy?!



He should be deploying his police to maintain ORDER. RESIGN! pic.twitter.com/18f25Gbjwr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 23, 2025

“I am increasingly concerned because of the chaos that is being caused by these ICE agents,” Frey said. “Somebody is going to get seriously injured or killed, and whether that be an ICE agent or a community member, we all know the tinder box that could explode because of it.”

“We all know that we cannot afford to lose a single Minneapolis resident because they showed up and decided to protect their neighbors,” he continued.

He then stated that his concern was shared by those behind him as well. And just who was behind Frey? It was none other than Governor Tim Walz.

Walz, whose state is currently under investigation for a massive $9 billion fraud, suggested that President Trump’s commitment to mass deportations is out of a desire to cover-up “personal crimes."

"I think it's pretty clear to all of us what this president is doing," Walz said. "He's targeting states and communities that he has a national political fight against and that he doesn't agree with. It's all a distraction from his own personal crimes that are out there being investigated while he's harassing others."

ICE operations in the city are set to ramp up after President Trump’s decision to revoke Temporary Protected Status for Somalis living in Minnesota.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES



Trump revokes Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in Minnesota. They can now be deported.



“It’s OVER!” pic.twitter.com/uaLJANSH1f — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 22, 2025

