The National Guard Is Being Deployed in New Orleans for an Extended Period....
So, That's the Real Story Behind the Deported Chinese National That the NYT...
MS Now Host Wonders Why Trump Was So Against Releasing the Epstein Files....
The Most Anti-Trump Judge Just Ruled Against Trump Again
Recognizing Media Malfunctions With the Heckler Awards - Part 1: The Industry Technical...
This Heartwarming Story Out of North Carolina Will Put You in the Christmas...
Will a Judge Toss the Hannah Dugan Verdict? Her Defense Team Hopes So
VIP
The Left Always Eats Its Own
Turns Out Hunter Biden's Got Some Massive Debts to Pay Off
Sen. Kennedy Defends Trump on Venezuelan Oil Seizures: Sanctions Mean Nothing If You...
VIP
What Does it Mean to Be an American? Vivek Ramaswamy's AmericaFest Speech
Two Convicted in Plot to Kill Hundreds of Jews in ISIS-Inspired Terror Attack...
HEARTBREAKING: Islamic Arsonists Destroy Christmas Display at Catholic Church in the West...
Koreans Dislike Successful American Tech Companies So Much, They’re Willing to Risk US-Kor...
Tipsheet

Supreme Court Hands Trump White House Brutal Defeat on National Guard Deployments

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 23, 2025 3:45 PM
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

So, is the Supreme Court right-wing or not? Remember, the Left has been whining that the high court is an illegitimate institution because it hands down decisions that run counter to the Left’s illiberal agenda. 

Advertisement

Today, the Court handed the Trump White House a brutal ruling regarding the deployment of the National Guard to Chicago. They can’t be mobilized, at least for now. Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the libera bloc on this one (via WaPo): 

The Supreme Court said Tuesday that it would not allow President Donald Trump to deploy the National Guard in the Chicago area for now, a significant setback for his campaign to push troops into cities across the country over the objections of local and state leaders.

The president’s ability to federalize the National Guard likely only applies “exceptional” circumstances, the court’s unsigned order said.

“At this preliminary stage, the Government has failed to identify a source of authority that would allow the military to execute the laws in Illinois,” it added. 

Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Neil M. Gorsuch dissented. Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh filed a separate concurrence. 

The decision, while temporary, could have far-reaching effects by repudiating Trump’s efforts to mobilize and deploy troops he says are necessary to fight crime and protect immigration enforcement officers. 

Trump has sent or threatened to dispatch troops to cities including Los Angeles, Portland, Ore., Washington, San Francisco and Baltimore, sparking several legal challenges. Many local and state officials across the country have denounced Trump’s attempted deployments, saying the move inflames tensions, breaks the law and intrudes on their sovereignty. 

[…] 

The legal dispute has lingered for weeks, leaving Trump’s proposed deployment in the country’s third-largest city indefinitely postponed. 

Recommended

MS Now Host Wonders Why Trump Was So Against Releasing the Epstein Files. Did You See Today's Update? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CHICAGO DONALD TRUMP LAWSUIT MILITARY SUPREME COURT

This fight isn’t over.

 Trump v. Illinois  by  Matt Vespa 


 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 for 74% off your VIP membership!

Merry Christmas!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MS Now Host Wonders Why Trump Was So Against Releasing the Epstein Files. Did You See Today's Update? Matt Vespa
Trump Just Told Us What's Going to Happen With All That Seized Venezuelan Oil Jeff Charles
Turns Out Hunter Biden's Got Some Massive Debts to Pay Off Amy Curtis
Some on the Left Didn't Take the Hannah Dugan Verdict Well Amy Curtis
Will a Judge Toss the Hannah Dugan Verdict? Her Defense Team Hopes So Amy Curtis
Why Is Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul Refusing to Turn State Voter Data Over to the DOJ? Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

MS Now Host Wonders Why Trump Was So Against Releasing the Epstein Files. Did You See Today's Update? Matt Vespa
Advertisement