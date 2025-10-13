During the Schumer Shutdown, Democrats Are Using Americans As Pawns

The Schumer Shutdown has now entered its 13th day, and the Democrats don't seem eager to end it any time soon. Why? Well, the next "No Kings" rally is coming up on October 18, and Democrats think keeping the government shut down until then will work in their favor.

It's delusional, but Chuck Schumer told Punchbowl News, "Every day gets better for us," a clear indication he believes the Democrats can win on this issue.

Meanwhile, President Trump has ensured the Schumer Shutdown won't hurt women and children, and that our troops will get paid.

As the Schumer Shutdown continues, so do the mass firings of federal employees. As Townhall reported last week, the Democratic Party's refusal to reopen the government triggered permanent "reductions in force" (RIFs).

On Friday, Office of Budget and Management (OBM) Director Russ Vought posted on X, "The RIFs have begun."

Now, Chuck Schumer is mad that his shutdown is costing people their jobs.

Republicans in the House and Senate all voted to pass a Continuing Resolution (CR). Democrats refuse to join them, and continue demanding free healthcare for illegals and other massive government spending programs.

Chuck Schumer shut down the government to try to get free healthcare for illegals.



It says so in his funding bill.



As for firing people, that’s a good thing. Government was way too big. Fire all the Democrats first. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 13, 2025

On September 25, the White House warned Democrats that mass firings would happen if they failed to pass a CR before October 1. A memo from OBM clearly laid out what would happen in the event of a Schumer Shutdown:

Programs that did not benefit from an infusion of mandatory appropriations will bear the brunt of a shutdown, and we must continue our planning efforts in the event Democrats decide to shut down the government. If Congress successfully passes a clean CR prior to September 30, the additional steps outlined in this email will not be necessary. With respect to those Federal programs whose funding would lapse and which are otherwise unfunded, such programs are no longer statutorily required to be carried out. Therefore, consistentwith applicable law, including the requirements of 5 C.F.R. part 351, agencies are directed to use thisopportunity to consider Reduction in Force (RIF) notices for all employees in programs, projects, oractivities (PPAs) that satisfy all three of the following conditions: (1) discretionary funding lapses onOctober 1, 2025; (2) another source of funding, such as H.R. 1 (Public Law 119-21) is not currentlyavailable; and (3) the PPA is not consistent with the President’s priorities.RIF notices will be in addition to any furlough notices provided due to the lapse in appropriation.RIF notices should be issued to all employees working on the relevant PPA, regardless of whether the employee is excepted or furloughed during the lapse in appropriations. Once fiscal year 2026 appropriations are enacted, agencies should revise their RIFs as needed to retain the minimal number of employees necessary to carry out statutory functions. Any proposed RIF plan must be submitted to OMB.

Yet the Democrats decided to vote against the clean CR passed by the House and supported by Senate Republicans (and a few Senate Democrats).

Democrats want $1.5 trillion in spending that would cover illegal immigrant healthcare, re-fund PBS/NPR, and shut down the rural hospital fund.

Chuck is using Americans as pawns in this shutdown. https://t.co/MhG6XehP84 — Paul Kinkade (@CardRocker0007) October 13, 2025

Only one party is using Americans as pawns during the Schumer Shutdown, and that's the Democratic Party.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

