As Schumer Shutdown Continues, Trump Administration Will Use Tariff Revenue to Fund WIC Program

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 08, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

As the Schumer Shutdown continues, President Trump and his administration are working hard to ensure women and children have access to the programs they rely on to feed themselves.

Some had expressed concern about the program running out of funding while Democrats keep the government shut down in pursuit of health care coverage for illegal immigrants. This includes Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI), whose family relied on WIC while he was an active duty Navy SEAL

Instead, the President plans to use tariff revenue to fund the program during the shutdown.

Here's more from The Hill:

The White House said Tuesday it will use money from tariff revenue to fund a supplemental nutrition program facing a funding shortage amid the ongoing government shutdown.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on the social platform X that President Trump and the White House had identified the “creative solution” to shift tariff funds to the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, commonly known as WIC, which was set to run out of money in the coming days.

In her post, Leavitt said, "The Democrats are so cruel in their continual votes to shut down the government that they forced the WIC program for the most vulnerable women and children to run out this week."

The Hill also reports that some states plan to dip into their own budgets to fund WIC, but that some states couldn't afford to do that, and it was unclear how long the program would last in the states that did.

One X user wrote, "That's good politics," and asked, "Is the tariff money pooled that way? That gives an absolutely insane advantage in these shutdown talks. You can keep popular, high-impact programs running indefinitely."

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

