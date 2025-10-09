'Vile': Republicans Blast Schumer Over What He Just Admitted About the Democrat Shutdown

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is getting blasted for admitting Democrats are playing political games with the government shutdown with no regard for the pain it’s inflicting on the American people.

In an interview with Punchbowl News, the Democrat leader “was as bullish as he’s ever been about his shutdown strategy,” telling the outlet “every day gets better for us.”

Trump officials and Republican lawmakers slammed Schumer for what they said was a "disgusting and revealing statement."

Better for Schumer. Worse for Americans.



What a vile sentiment from an alleged leader in our country. https://t.co/P9bpss06s1 — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 9, 2025

While federal workers stress over missed paychecks, military families turn to food pantries, and airports around the country face delays — Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are bragging that “every day gets better” for them.



What a disgusting and revealing statement.



Democrats… pic.twitter.com/OzugEJjSuS — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 9, 2025

Chuck Schumer is admitting the Democrat Shutdown—where they are hurting everyday Americans— is a positive thing.



Every Democrat should be asked if they agree with Schumer.



Vile. Craven. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/OgPuXYTXYA — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 9, 2025

.@SenSchumer gets paid during a shutdown, but our military is about to miss a paycheck.



While our troops are worried about not being able to provide for their families, Democrats are celebrating the pain they’re causing with this reckless Schumer Shutdown. pic.twitter.com/GkbehKzJSa — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) October 9, 2025

Our troops will go without pay.

Airports are facing delays.

The American People are feeling the pain.



And what does Chuck Schumer say?



“Every day gets better.”



Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/ekvxkPpQFN — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) October 9, 2025

Yesterday, Chuck Schumer—the engineer of the painful shutdown—told Punchbowl the following. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/XZqH6NPEDA — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 9, 2025

Wow. Chuck Schumer is gloating while hardworking Americans are paying the price for the Democrat Shutdown. Stop playing politics and open the government. https://t.co/p9OaLgPBEz — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) October 9, 2025

Chuck Schumer says, "Every day gets better for us."



Meanwhile, air traffic delays impact Americans around the country, fed workers have to deal with missing a paycheck, and military readiness hangs in the balance.



The Schumer Shutdown: Good for Democrats, bad for America. — Rep. Pat Fallon (@RepPatFallon) October 9, 2025

.@SenSchumer: “Every day gets better for us.”



Schumer only cares about scoring points with the far-left radicals.



Every day of the Schumer Shutdown gets worse for hardworking Americans. https://t.co/bzpDp0RMfW — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) October 9, 2025

Every day gets worse for working Americans during this shutdown — but Chuck Schumer says “every day gets better for us.”



That tells you everything you need to know about Democrats’ priorities. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 9, 2025

Day 9 of the Democrat Shutdown: Schumer and the Democrats are celebrating, while Americans are suffering. pic.twitter.com/Wzm6UqxE2t — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 9, 2025

On Tuesday, Schumer denied the Democrats’ shutdown strategy was due to pressure from the far-left wing of his party, insisting Democrats were “fighting for the American people.”

Asked to respond to that, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) confirmed the Schumer Shutdown is "political.”

"He's nervous as a pregnant nun about losing his reelection to the socialist wing of his party led by Congresswoman Ocasio Cortez," the Louisiana Republican quipped, predicting eventually Schumer will convince some of his Democratic colleagues to vote to lift the shutdown while he remains a "no" to satisfy the far-left.

Senator Schumer didn’t shut down the government because he’s “fighting for the American people.”



He did it because he’s as nervous as a pregnant nun about the socialist wing of his party not loving him. pic.twitter.com/eJOMUbKtOu — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) October 8, 2025

