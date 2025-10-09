The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
'Vile': Republicans Blast Schumer Over What He Just Admitted About the Democrat Shutdown

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | October 09, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is getting blasted for admitting Democrats are playing political games with the government shutdown with no regard for the pain it’s inflicting on the American people.

In an interview with Punchbowl News, the Democrat leader “was as bullish as he’s ever been about his shutdown strategy,” telling the outlet “every day gets better for us.”

Trump officials and Republican lawmakers slammed Schumer for what they said was a "disgusting and revealing statement."

On Tuesday, Schumer denied the Democrats’ shutdown strategy was due to pressure from the far-left wing of his party, insisting Democrats were “fighting for the American people.”

Asked to respond to that, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) confirmed the Schumer Shutdown is "political.”

"He's nervous as a pregnant nun about losing his reelection to the socialist wing of his party led by Congresswoman Ocasio Cortez," the Louisiana Republican quipped, predicting eventually Schumer will convince some of his Democratic colleagues to vote to lift the shutdown while he remains a "no" to satisfy the far-left. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

